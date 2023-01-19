Ruitu welcomes the spring and the new year is approaching. For the first time, 2023 PopSockets and the original brand Melting Sadness jointly launched the 2023 Year of the Rabbit joint series. Using the Melting Sadness classic blue rabbit KARORO as the carrier, superimposing the PopSockets bubble show brand happy trendy gene, creating “Tutu Chasing Carrots”, “Pull Carrots”, “Ruitu Nafu”, “Blue Tutu”, “Orange There are nine series of items, including “Tutu”, “Tutu Portrait”, and “Carrot Portrait”. The high-saturation orange and blue contrasting colors are lively and eye-catching, lighting up the cutting-edge digital trend culture and conveying the unique taste of the brand.

PopSockets Bubble Show

Melting Sadness, the original brand that creates happiness, has cooperated with adidas Originals, New Balance, CROCS, Valentino and other brands many times. , to evoke the beauty in everyone’s growth, keep cute and release more happiness.

PopSockets x Melting Sadness Year of the Rabbit joint series New Year’s limited edition “Ruitu Nafu” MagSafe plant shell, using the beast gluttonous as the design inspiration to pray for the new year, the cute rabbit jumping in the air is vivid under the outline of the printed lines, It heralds the good hope of the rapid progress of the “rabbit” in the New Year. The two MagSafe plant shells, “Bunny Chasing Carrots” and “Pull Carrots”, are based on the Melting Sadness classic blue rabbit Karoro, and are paired with Karoro’s beloved carrot elements, depicting the happy scene of chasing and jumping, adding joy to the lively year Year taste.

Among them, PopSockets’ unique MagSafe plant shell is specially born for nature. Since the new upgrade in 2022, it has successively applied a variety of series of the brand. It adopts the PlantCore™ plant-based polymer new technology, through corn starch, rapeseed oil, castor bean Refined and synthesized from other natural ingredients, lightweight and environmentally friendly, practicing the green concept. At the same time, the patented AirBag™ airbag technology can achieve three-meter drop resistance, and the four AirBag™ small air capsules are dispersed for protection, effectively cushioning and reducing the impact of landing.

PopSockets Bubble Show

The PopSockets x Melting Sadness Year of the Rabbit co-branded series also includes two MagSafe card packs, “Bunny Chasing Carrots” and “Pull Carrots”, two MagSafe cards “Bunny Portrait” and “Carrot Portrait”, and “Blue Bunny” , “Orange Bunny” two “metal enamel” bubble caps and other series.

The PopSockets x Melting Sadness Year of the Rabbit co-branded series is now available on the PopSockets official Mini Program online. Follow the official account to experience fresh joy in advance. In January 2023, PopSockets’ limited-time experience space – Paoshao Chill Lab will continue to carry out a variety of activities. Welcome to the North Zone on the B1 floor of Shanghai Jing’an Kerry Center to experience it on site.

Melting Sadness has also launched the new PopSockets x Melting Sadness Year of the Rabbit joint series MagSafe and MagSafe card holders in the official flagship store, mini program, and brand stores.