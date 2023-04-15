Home » Rachika Nayar – Fragments (Expanded)
Entertainment

Rachika Nayar – Fragments (Expanded)

by admin
Rachika Nayar – Fragments (Expanded)

by Oliver
am 13. April 2023
in EP

Rachika Nayar complements her 2021 EP Fragments (with the staging help of Rafael Anton Irrisarri) for seven more song sketches – or 12 minutes, which is why it’s good to discuss whether this isn’t officially an album, isn’t it? – to a Expanded-Editing.

Rachika Nayar’s fragments (expanded) is a collection of sonic miniatures constructed from guitar loops created in the familiar comforts of her own bedroom.
In this starting position, in which the quietly and deliberately acting guitars as a background cinematic soundtrack somewhere between post rock, soundscape score pads and midwest emo over dark ambient synths so imaginatively pearl with all their subversive beauty, the addition of the new material nothing.
It fits like in the case of Hawthron (with its typical loop-like modulated string figures, stepping confidently out of memory) rather seamlessly into the previous course of Fragments before the rest of the numbers continue appended at the end: November shimmers softly and hopefully; Of Gold muses contemplatively in nostalgia; Breaking Lilac could meditation music for Explosions in the Sky be by Oli Knight in more layered textures; Intermittency is a vague, dreamy Twin Peaks-Clue on the guitar; Years & Years collects his subtle spirit of optimism looking ahead; and Interfaith Medical has a quiet wistful 80’s vibe.
Said seems (in the year after Heaven Come Crashing) in relation to the (possibly never completed, in the future constantly expanding?) Fragments but after that still not: on Bandcamp are with Damage and Regret two more tracks have already become visible. What is of course wonderful: This nominal EP can be expanded endlessly in terms of playing time.

See also  Hu Ge’s post on Weibo was changed 6 times in 12 minutes, making netizens laugh | Editing records | NTDTV Chinese TV Online


Print article

You may also like

Almost 50 years of experience in university further...

Yi Yang Qianxi’s denim modeling unveiled the new...

Ending your partnership with adidas? Heavy news that...

DOWNFALL OF GAIA – Silhouettes Of Disgust

The Japanese magazine “SWITCH” officially launched a special...

The Euro 7 case: Volkswagen asks for a...

Black Orchid Empire – Tempus Veritas

Asked by the audience to refund the ticket?...

Emperors Lair – Psychedelic from Germany – Editor’s...

Yi Yang Qianxi unlocked the new double wax...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy