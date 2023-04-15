Rachika Nayar – Fragments (Expanded)

Rachika Nayar complements her 2021 EP Fragments (with the staging help of Rafael Anton Irrisarri) for seven more song sketches – or 12 minutes, which is why it’s good to discuss whether this isn’t officially an album, isn’t it? – to a Expanded-Editing.

„Rachika Nayar’s fragments (expanded) is a collection of sonic miniatures constructed from guitar loops created in the familiar comforts of her own bedroom.“

In this starting position, in which the quietly and deliberately acting guitars as a background cinematic soundtrack somewhere between post rock, soundscape score pads and midwest emo over dark ambient synths so imaginatively pearl with all their subversive beauty, the addition of the new material nothing.

It fits like in the case of Hawthron (with its typical loop-like modulated string figures, stepping confidently out of memory) rather seamlessly into the previous course of Fragments before the rest of the numbers continue appended at the end: November shimmers softly and hopefully; Of Gold muses contemplatively in nostalgia; Breaking Lilac could meditation music for Explosions in the Sky be by Oli Knight in more layered textures; Intermittency is a vague, dreamy Twin Peaks-Clue on the guitar; Years & Years collects his subtle spirit of optimism looking ahead; and Interfaith Medical has a quiet wistful 80’s vibe.

Said seems (in the year after Heaven Come Crashing) in relation to the (possibly never completed, in the future constantly expanding?) Fragments but after that still not: on Bandcamp are with Damage and Regret two more tracks have already become visible. What is of course wonderful: This nominal EP can be expanded endlessly in terms of playing time.



fragments (expanded) by Rachika Nayar

similar posts

Print article