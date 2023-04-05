On the second day of action in the Libertadores, one of the protagonists of the day will be Racing, which debuts in the tournament visiting Ñublense from Chile, in a match corresponding to Group A, which also includes Flamengo and Aucas from Ecuador.

The match will be played from 9:00 p.m. (Fox Sports/Star+) at the Ester Roa Rebolledo municipal stadium, in Concepción, with the refereeing of the Peruvian Diego Haro.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In the Academy, Facundo Mura from Roca will start on the right side, while Gabriel Arias from Neuquén, a Chilean national, will be in the goal.

With a view to the cup debut, DT Fernando Gago has some doubts. In the offensive zone, the question is whether he will once again leave Maxi Romero as the starting striker or whether he will include Paolo Guerrero from the start.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Meanwhile, in defense, full-back Gabriel Rojas, who trained normally after recovering from a right knee injury, will be part of the squad for the match. Rojas, 25, could have the chance to return to the starting lineup to replace Chilean Oscar Opazo, who started last Saturday’s win against “Globo.”

Probable formations



nublense: Nicola Perez; Bernardo Cerezo, Rafael Caroca, Nicolás Zalazar, Jovany Campusano; Bayron Oyarzo, Manuel Rivera, Raimundo Rebolledo, Alex Valdés, Patricio Rubio and Juan Leiva. DT: Jaime Garcia.

Racing: Gabriel Arias; Facundo Mura, Leonardo Sigali, Emiliano Insúa, Hollow or Reds; Gomez or Morales, Hannibal Brown, Juan Nardoni; Matthias Rojas, Rosemary or Warrior and Gabriel Hauche. DT: Fernando Gago.

Referee Diego Haro (Peru)

Estadio Municipal (Concepcion, Chile)

Hour (Fox Sports/Star+)

The other Argentine team that will play today (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports)) is Patronato, which will have its historic debut in the Libertadores. For group H, El Patrón, who is a member of the First National, waits on the Colón field for Atlético Nacional de Medellín.



