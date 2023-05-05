Racing visits Aldosivi: time, TV and formations

After drawing at home against Atlanta 1-1, New Italy Racing traveled this Thursday to Mar del Plata, where on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. he will visit aldosiviwithin the framework of date 13 of Zone B of the First National 2023, party that will control Rodrigo Rivero who will be seconded by Nelson Leiva and Pascual Fernández.

The cast led by Carlos Bossio has 16 points in 12 days, which allows them to be within the Reduced zone for the second promotion.

For the match against “Shark” it is estimated that “Lei” Fernández, who has already met the suspension date, will return to the half game.

In their last game away from Córdoba, the albiceleste team reaped a surprise defeat, because after being two goals up, they lost to Tristán Suárez 3-2, accumulating four away games without winning, with three defeats and a draw.

In the tournament overall, they have gone four without winning, with three draws and one loss.

Aldosivi, meanwhile, led by Fernando “Teté” Quiroz, is at the bottom of the table with 12 points in 12 days. It comes from losing 2 to 1 against Deportivo Madryn and cannot find its way despite having figures like Claudio Riaño, Facundo Pereyra or Juan Manuel Olivares. In the last seven games in Zone B, they have accumulated four losses, two draws and one win.

Probable formations

Aldosivi. Luke Bruera; Emmanuel Inguez, Stefano Callegari, Manuel Guanini and Ian Escobar; Rufino Star, James Laquidian, John Olivares and Facundo Pereyra; Brian War and Claudio Riaño.

DT: Fernando Quiroz.

Racing. Leonardo Rodriguez; James Rinaudo, John Francis Matthias, Marcio Gomez and Gianfranco Ferrero; Leonel Monti, Nicholas Cavagnero, Leandro Fernandez and Paul Lopez; Franco Colonel and Joaquin Matthew.

DT: Carlos Bossio.

Hour: 16.

TV: TyC Sports Play

Estadio: Jose Maria Minella (Mar del Plata)

Referee: Rodrigo Rivero.

Results and Positions

