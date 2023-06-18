Racing won again with a controversial arbitration

Racing beat Vélez 2-1 in Avellaneda in the pending match of the 17th round of the 2023 Professional League.

In the first half, at 23, Gabriel Hauche took advantage of a Jonathan Gómez clearance and scored 1-0. Three minutes later, Francisco Ortega faced the right sector, reached the end of the Racinguista area to put the pass behind, where Julián Fernández defined the cross and tied the game.

At 38, Leonardo Jara pushed Nicolás Oroz in the area and Leandro Rey Hilfer sanctioned a penalty. Gonzalo Piovi was in charge, with a bombshell, of transforming the penalty in the 2-1 for the Academy.

The party offered controversies that benefited Racing. The penalty that referee Leandro Rey Hilfer awarded to La Academia, for example.

Before, Abiel Osorio escaped from midfield and was knocked down by Gonzalo Piovi. The referee showed him yellow despite the fact that it was a play that deserved expulsion.

Racing’s central defender was once again the protagonist when he nudged Osorio: the referee called the offense but did not penalize it with a yellow, which would have been the second and, therefore, the red.

From that free kick, Jonatan Gómez’s hand came inside the area, Rey Hilfer took a penalty but the VAR annulled it due to a millimeter offside by José Florentín. At the end of the game, a handball from Racing defender Facundo Mura in the area was dismissed by Rey Hilfer and the VAR.