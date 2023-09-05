Radeon RX 7800 XT Outperforms GeForce RTX 4070 in AMD Gaming Test with Ray Tracing

**Radeon RX 7800 XT 0.5% faster than GeForce RTX 4070 in AMD Gaming Test with Ray Tracing**

AMD has released performance leaks for its upcoming RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT graphics cards, ahead of their anticipated release on September 6th. The leaks provide a comprehensive list of game titles and synthetic benchmarks, adding more depth to the initial information shared during AMD’s reveal event.

Both the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT graphics cards are based on the Navi 32 GPU architecture and are designed to compete directly with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti 16GB models, respectively. AMD has made this comparison apparent by showcasing the side-by-side performance of NVIDIA GPUs and adjusting their prices accordingly, as revealed in an official reference guide that was partially leaked.

The benchmark results are divided into two groups: one with ray tracing enabled and one without. It should be noted that AMD’s ray tracing hardware acceleration falls slightly short of NVIDIA’s, which prompted the segmentation of the data to emphasize where AMD cards excel and where they may face competition.

In summary, the Radeon RX 7800 XT exhibited an average performance advantage of around 7% over the GeForce RTX 4070 without ray tracing enabled, and maintained a slight lead of 0.5% with ray tracing enabled. On the other hand, the RX 7700 XT showcased a 16% performance boost compared to the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB. However, the introduction of ray-tracing technology could give NVIDIA a slight edge of 8.5% over AMD GPUs.

According to HDTechnologia, 3DMark performance numbers for the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT have been provided. It is important to note that the list does not include UL’s latest Speed ​​Way standard for cutting-edge systems testing. Nonetheless, the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT seem to outperform their NVIDIA counterparts in most benchmarks, except for one significant exception.

When it comes to the Port Royal benchmark, which incorporates ray tracing, the RTX 4070 appears to score higher than the RX 7800 XT. However, even in this case, the RX 7700 XT emerges as the clear winner against the RTX 4060 Ti.

It should be noted that the official embargo on this data will be lifted on September 6th, aligning with AMD’s launch of these highly-anticipated cards.

Source: HD Technology

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

