Is there such a feeling that we are more likely to have a happy mood and motivation to move forward in our favorite seasons? I like the brilliance of spring, the warmth of summer, the gentleness of autumn, and the purity of winter. The beauty of the four seasons is a gift from nature. Do you want to experience the charm of this wonderful time without going out? You don’t need “any door” or “time machine”, Rado’s new True Thinline World Garden Four Seasons Watch can easily help you achieve it! Wear them “instantly” to travel through the four seasons, and carry your favorite season moments with you!

The new World Garden Four Seasons Watch is based on the TrueThinline series, breaking the traditional watchmaking design with a steel inner frame. What makes people eye-catching is that this new masterpiece is inspired by the “four seasons”, created by Rado and the Great Gardens of the World, with “colorful” seasonal colors and unique faceted mirrors. , depicting the graceful charm of the four seasons through minimalist lines, perfectly interpreting Rado’s accomplishments in the field of colorful high-tech ceramics and the brand’s achievements in innovative sapphire glass production technology.

Romantic Spring Light Rose Powder

Stepping into this time garden that circulates between the wrists, the first scene that catches the eye is the romantic spring scene. True Thinline World Garden Four Seasons Watch – Light rose pink exudes a soft light and beauty, which makes people love it. The fresh pink tone is reflected on the rounded dial and cushion-shaped bracelet, which contrasts with the flower-cut faceted mirror, like a flower blooming on the wrist, and romance and sweetness follow.

Warm Xia Yang·Sunday Yellow

Continue to wander in this four-season garden, and your eyes can’t help being attracted by a moving and warm yellow. True Thinline World Garden Four Seasons Watch-Sunday Yellow, as bright as the summer sun, pouring dazzling light and enthusiasm, and as free and warm as sunflowers. The dial with a gradient from silver to sundial yellow, with a radial faceted mirror, is like a beam of bright sunlight fixed on the wrist, carrying a bright and beautiful. The waterproof performance of 30 meters will accompany you to have fun and have a worry-free journey.

Warm Autumn Scenery Far Fir Green

After experiencing the romance of spring and the enthusiasm of summer, do you want to rest for a while? Then you might as well come to this quiet and warm autumn garden to have a look, there is a different kind of tranquility here. The calm and healing True Thinline World Garden Four Seasons Watch – Far Fir Green, the mirror lines like the veins of leaves, combined with the lush green, release the peace of mind that makes people unable to take their eyes off. It is not only a low-key and elegant accessory, but also quietly shows free and vigorous vitality. Whether it is commuting or fitness, business trip or outing, it can easily adapt to multiple scenes, accompany it at any time, and bring healing energy.

Pure winter snow, proud snow white

Finally, come to the final chapter of the Four Seasons Garden, step into a pure “white snow world“, and enjoy the snow-covered winter snow! The polished Aoxue white high-tech ceramic exudes a “cold” luster, and together with the snowflake faceted sapphire crystal, it creates a finely crafted snow fairy on the wrist-True Thinline World Garden Four Seasons Watch- Proud snow white. The watch has its own cooling “visual effect”, with modern and simple lines, it outlines a unique pure personality and exquisite elegance, echoing the wearer’s calm and wise, naturally not artificial. The R420 quartz movement keeps time reliably and precisely, waiting for spring to come again.

Each watch in this series is limited to 350 pieces worldwide, and an exquisite limited-edition collection box is also provided for storing and collecting four timepieces. No matter what kind of beauty you like in the “Four Seasons”, you will find what you like in the Four Seasons Garden revealed by this Rado watch. So, hurry up and open this magical invitation to explore the charm of the four seasons together…

About Rado

The Swiss pioneer watch brand Rado was born in Linno, Switzerland in 1917 and belongs to the world-renowned Swatch Group. The brand has always enjoyed the reputation of “Material Master”. It has pioneered the introduction of high-tech ceramics, ultra-light high-tech ceramics, colored high-tech ceramics and Ceramos™ metal ceramics into its design-filled watch series, establishing the brand’s leading position in the industry. status. Rado has won a number of top international design awards for many times, constantly raising the aesthetics of the wrist to a new level.

For more brand information, please pay attention

Rado official website: www.rado.cn

Official Weibo: Rado

Official WeChat: Rado (WeChat RadoChina)

Official Douyin: RADO Swiss radar watch (Douyin number: RadoChina)

Official Little Red Book: RADO (Little Red Book Number: 186409397)

Tmall store: rado.tmall.com (Rado official flagship store of Rado)

(Please use your mobile phone to scan the QR code to enter)

JD store: https://mall.jd.com/index-1000016403.html (Rado JD flagship store)

(Please use the mobile phone Jingdong to scan the code to enter)