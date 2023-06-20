Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada co-create Prada 2024 latest men’s collection big show

The Prada Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show by designers Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada is like an experimental fluid architecture that surrounds people. By extending the creation of the basic silhouette of clothing, it interprets the ultimate freedom of the body.

The big show site used corrugated steel as the main structure, and the song “Closer” by Nine Inch Nail was used as the soundtrack. The unknown slime falling from the ceiling echoed the name of the big show: “Fluid Form”; the first set of modeling was Raf Simons Starting from the iconic “shirt”, it is tailored with a waist, V-neck and specially designed sleeve length, and additional elements such as three-dimensional flowers, tassels and pockets are added to break through the two-dimensionality and increase the variability of the design, once again showing Raf’s aesthetic style wonderful variation.

In addition to shirts, suits, raincoats, sportswear and functional vests are all the protagonists of this big show. By extending, expanding and amplifying the basic concept of clothing, it breaks the old fashion with fluid modern thinking and questioning. The framed traditional vocabulary runs through the two characteristics of lightness and softness in the design of this series, without the masculine atmosphere of traditional men, creating a harmonious relationship full of fluctuations between the body and clothing, rejecting clichéd ideas, and transforming The multifaceted understanding gained from life is reflected in the design.

Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada continued the dialogue on clothing culture this season, re-deconstructing and exploring the meaning, value and importance of fashion culture from ancient times to the present.