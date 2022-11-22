Listen to the audio version of the article

Yesterday evening, with dryness and commendable reserve, Raf Simons announced on the Instagram feed of the brand that bears his name that the s/s 23 season will be his last, effectively putting an end to a growing path that began quietly in the Nordic 1995. In the niche, it was an immediate success; the influence on the system has been pervasive.

Thus ends 27 years of subcultural twists, of tributes to the musical and artistic underground synthesized in powerful, highly resonant pieces and silhouettes, which have created a real cult. From lean tailoring to gigantic volumes, from guerrilla stratifications to the deconstruction of the banker’s imagery, up to an entire collection signed together with the artist Sterling Ruby, Simons has written a fundamental chapter in men’s fashion, in which the nostalgia for adolescence, a volatile, androgynous and suspended moment of infinite freedom and possibilities, materialized in an iridescent whirlwind of clothing, tailoring, psychological situations.

However protracted, however, adolescence cannot last forever: adulthood calls, inexorable. Simons is now a distinguished black-clad gentleman who shares the creative command post of a global brand, Prada, with the distinguished lady who has inherited and led it up to now. The closure of the Raf Simons brand will throw fans and adepts into despair, but it is a sign, on the part of its author, of awareness and acumen, not least artistic: the pieces around, in personal wardrobes and on the secondary market, are now officially objects collectible. Better to close at the apex, as Helmut Lang did, than drag on for years losing momentum, because in the end one is modern only once, and the important thing is knowing how to finish. The bam! Raf Simons’ telegraph is a perfect ending: unexpected and timely, like in the horror films he often quoted.