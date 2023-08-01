Rafael Amaya Returns to “El Señor de los Cielos” Stronger Than Ever

Mexican actor Rafael Amaya is making a comeback to the popular television series “El Señor de los Cielos” after facing personal struggles with substance abuse and alcohol during the seventh season. The actor, who plays the lead role of Aurelio Casillas, has announced that he is returning to the series for good and has his life back under control.

“El Señor de los Cielos” is a hit television series that premiered in 2013 and has gained international success. Inspired by the life of Mexican drug trafficker Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the show depicts the harsh reality of drug cities in Mexico. Amaya’s return to the series for its eighth season has been highly anticipated, as fans of the show were disappointed when he left.

Amaya’s acting career has spanned over 21 soap operas, 18 movies, and numerous short films. However, it was his role as Aurelio Casillas in “El Señor de los Cielos” that brought him international recognition and made him the most prominent actor in the Spanish-speaking market.

Before his comeback in the series, Amaya had worked on various soap operas and projects in Mexico and even spent seasons outside his native country in Spain, London, and Denmark. He is known for his versatility and has played a wide range of characters throughout his career.

In an interview, Amaya shared his recent activities and goals. He mentioned that he is always busy preparing for his work and emphasized the importance of creating a work discipline. His short-term goal is to focus on the ninth season of “El Señor de los Cielos,” which is set to premiere in September this year.

When asked about his dream projects, Amaya expressed his desire to work with talented artists and praised those who break the mold and dare to dream. He also acknowledged the importance of love in his life, stating that it is a fundamental piece for him.

In terms of personal life, Amaya is romantically linked with his manager, Maritza Ramos. They have been together for over two years and have celebrated birthdays together. Amaya expressed his happiness and gratitude for his relationship with Ramos.

While Amaya has traveled extensively, he mentioned that the most important place for him to be and travel is where his loved ones are. He believes that success is a combination of discipline, opportunity, and passion but understands that the definition of success is different for everyone.

In the current acting field, Amaya sees acting as his way to express his symptomatic feelings. He believes that Mexico needs voices and changes, and that actors have a role in creating a revolution and bringing about fairness.

Amaya’s return to “El Señor de los Cielos” has been celebrated by his fans, who have supported him throughout his struggles and are excited to see him back on the screen. With his life under control, Amaya is ready to continue his successful acting career and make a positive contribution to the industry.

