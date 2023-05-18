Rafael Nadal announced that he will not play Roland Garros and that he will retire in 2024

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal announced that he will not play Roland Garros, the Grand Slam that he won 14 times, and that 2024 will be his last year as a professional. The news was given during a conference at her tennis academy.

The Spaniard suffers from a complicated psoas injury, which has affected him since the start of the season. It was for this reason that he could only play the Australian Open in January, where he fell in the second round, but from there he could not return to the circuit.

During the press conference, He confessed that “these years have been really difficult. It has been difficult for me to have continuity in every way, my level has been very low ”, and anticipated that “Getting to the end of the year and playing the Davis Cup could be a goal.”

It was after that comment that he launched the statement that all tennis lovers feared: “I want to face next year with guarantees of being able to enjoy it because it will be the last.”

In any case, he assured that in his last year “my intention is to get to the tournaments that I want, to get to this tour of brick dust and Be competitive to win the tournaments. I am not going to play my last year to be a mere troupe ”.



