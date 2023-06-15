Rafael, the 6-year-old boy who was waiting for a medicine, died

The story of Rafael Munoz, the boy 6-year-old who was hoping to get a medicine to treat his lung disease, had the worst outcome: the little boy lost his life this Wednesday in the province of San Juan.

The fateful news was known through the social networksmeans by which a solidarity campaign was promoted to help the child.

It is worth mentioning that the drug is not marketed in Argentina. Although, at the end of April, the Justice issued a ruling that ordered a pharmaceutical company to supply the medicine named Sotatercep.

It has not yet been approved for sale, however, Rafael’s family maintained that it had shown favorable results in the disease suffered by the child, diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

At the time, the Justice established the payment of a daily fine for Rafael’s family in case the company does not comply with the ruling. After a month, the judges increased the fine to $150,000 per day, until the drug is delivered.

The little one passed away this Wednesday in San Juan. (Gentleness)

Despite the fact that Rafael’s family made the judicial presentation, the company argued that the drug was not available in the country.

In their defense, they indicated that the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Technology (Anmat) approved their entry but the medicine could not be imported from the United States, where it was in the development process.