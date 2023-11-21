Raffo avenger of neglected poets

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is not true that all happy families are alike. Those imagined by Silvio Raffo resemble each other but are different from all the others. And they don’t look anything like a traditional family. The father, the rational and ordering principle, is always missing. Uncles and friends are excellent substitutes as long as they are very eccentric. Raffo’s cosmogony is reverberated in the recently published novel, “The Last Poet”. It is the story lived and told by an alien alter ego who very much resembles the author, an avenging angel, a sublime spirit who descends to Earth to carry out a mission: to exterminate the world literary establishment during a conference on the island of Menorca with nerve gas. A war crime committed for good: to save poetry, killed by the vulgarization of society.

Poets, mediums, hairdresser, cloakroom attendant

The spirit has human appearance but does not cast shadows and is not reflected in the mirror. In his earthly time, which he does not remember except vaguely, he was French and lived in Paris: “All of us were men, unfortunately.” Hers was not a traditional family but a congeries of extravagant individuals. She is naturally dominated by the feminine element. And there are, in addition to the poets: mediums, hairdressers, wardrobe attendants of wax museums: a nineteenth-century bohemian theatre. We are in the borderland between conscious kitsch, i.e. camp, and a certain naive candor that doesn’t back down from anything with the shamelessness of children playing with their mother’s clothes.

“The Last Poet” is a short novel in which different genres come together to describe a humanity that belongs to a very near future, where cars drive themselves, technology has taken over, and a phantom Logosphere Advance Trust Company wants to subject literature to commercial logic. As if that wasn’t enough, we can say that “The Last Poet” is also a testament work. The theme of spiritual inheritance is central as well as autobiographical. Already a teacher at the Varese classics, translator in particular of Emily Dickinson for Meridiani, author of novels including “La Voce della Pietra” finalist at the Strega, Raffo created and animated a cultural circle, the Piccola Fenice, for several decades.

The author has entrusted his latest fiction titles to Elliot, the same publisher of “Come d’aria”, the 2023 Strega prize winner. This coincidentia oppositorum is interesting. Ada d’Adamo’s novel is the delicate but also very strong story of a double fragility: that of the author, tested by her illness, and that of her daughter, who is seriously disabled. Raffo’s novel is the story of a twilight double superomism. If poetry today is the most mistreated of the muses, Raffo and his literary creatures feel like representatives of a species in danger of extinction. In this poignant, disenchanted and spiritualistic novel, the crisis of the book as a crisis of the West is overlooked from sidereal heights.

Silvio Raffo, The Last Poet, Elliot, pages. 150, €17.50

