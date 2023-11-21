Home » Raffo avenger of neglected poets
Entertainment

Raffo avenger of neglected poets

by admin
Raffo avenger of neglected poets

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is not true that all happy families are alike. Those imagined by Silvio Raffo resemble each other but are different from all the others. And they don’t look anything like a traditional family. The father, the rational and ordering principle, is always missing. Uncles and friends are excellent substitutes as long as they are very eccentric. Raffo’s cosmogony is reverberated in the recently published novel, “The Last Poet”. It is the story lived and told by an alien alter ego who very much resembles the author, an avenging angel, a sublime spirit who descends to Earth to carry out a mission: to exterminate the world literary establishment during a conference on the island of Menorca with nerve gas. A war crime committed for good: to save poetry, killed by the vulgarization of society.

Poets, mediums, hairdresser, cloakroom attendant

The spirit has human appearance but does not cast shadows and is not reflected in the mirror. In his earthly time, which he does not remember except vaguely, he was French and lived in Paris: “All of us were men, unfortunately.” Hers was not a traditional family but a congeries of extravagant individuals. She is naturally dominated by the feminine element. And there are, in addition to the poets: mediums, hairdressers, wardrobe attendants of wax museums: a nineteenth-century bohemian theatre. We are in the borderland between conscious kitsch, i.e. camp, and a certain naive candor that doesn’t back down from anything with the shamelessness of children playing with their mother’s clothes.

See also  Episode 5 of "John Wick"? Producer: Expected to be revealed in September | Hypebeast

“The Last Poet” is a short novel in which different genres come together to describe a humanity that belongs to a very near future, where cars drive themselves, technology has taken over, and a phantom Logosphere Advance Trust Company wants to subject literature to commercial logic. As if that wasn’t enough, we can say that “The Last Poet” is also a testament work. The theme of spiritual inheritance is central as well as autobiographical. Already a teacher at the Varese classics, translator in particular of Emily Dickinson for Meridiani, author of novels including “La Voce della Pietra” finalist at the Strega, Raffo created and animated a cultural circle, the Piccola Fenice, for several decades.

The author has entrusted his latest fiction titles to Elliot, the same publisher of “Come d’aria”, the 2023 Strega prize winner. This coincidentia oppositorum is interesting. Ada d’Adamo’s novel is the delicate but also very strong story of a double fragility: that of the author, tested by her illness, and that of her daughter, who is seriously disabled. Raffo’s novel is the story of a twilight double superomism. If poetry today is the most mistreated of the muses, Raffo and his literary creatures feel like representatives of a species in danger of extinction. In this poignant, disenchanted and spiritualistic novel, the crisis of the book as a crisis of the West is overlooked from sidereal heights.

Silvio Raffo, The Last Poet, Elliot, pages. 150, €17.50

You may also like

Empowering Women: PUMA’s Collaboration with “Fancy and Ruthless...

Researchers advance a new tool to diagnose tuberculosis

Cultivating Relationships and Reinventing Ourselves: Astrological Insights for...

China’s Animated Film ‘Kung Fu Haven: Time Reversal’...

Due to transportation costs: 6 out of 10...

The bear goes to Africa with the stolen...

Jil Sander Unveils Exquisite 2024 Autumn/Winter Collection at...

Before the oil and gas cutoff, Petroleros agreed...

Daniel Bisogno’s Mother Dies Due to Covid Complications:...

Gianandrea Noseda: “I miss Italy”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy