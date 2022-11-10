Original Title: Ragnarok Developer Interview: Humanizing Game Design and the Gods

Invited by SIE yesterday, we once again participated in an interview with Mila Pavlin, chief user experience/accessibility designer of Santa Monica Studio, and introduced how this game builds auxiliary functions from the needs of different types of players; / The choice of difficulty in solving puzzles; how to describe the gods from the perspective of human nature; changes in Kratos and Atreus; detailed content such as plot, battle, and highlights of Boss design.

Q: In Sony’s first-party games in recent years, we have seen very intimate and practical accessibility features, which can not only take care of special people, but also allow more ordinary players to pass the customs smoothly. What factors need to be considered when making these designs? What is the final rendering effect and does it meet expectations?

Mila Pavlin (hereinafter referred to as Mila):Accessibility is important for both Sony and first-party studios. We mainly focus on four areas, movement, vision, hearing, perception, allowing us to notice players who experience different aspects of their lives with difficulty. My ultimate solution in development is to directly ask different types of players to describe what is preventing them from playing the game.

With their help, we adjusted our development strategy, removed barriers to their play, and added them to players to test these features to ensure players are always involved in the “how to make the game better” decision-making process. This information is also shared among developers to ensure that everyone has a full understanding of what is better for players and how they can do it better.

Q: This time, “God of War: Ragnarok” has a very rich selection of accessibility features. From what perspectives did the team start from, or consider the experience needs of which types of players, and finally screened out these installed in the game. functional?

Mila：The specific accessibility options to be added are considered at the beginning of the game design. We brought in key consultants and testing teams to work with us to decide which accessibility features were critical, and we wanted to make sure that the key features in those four categories mentioned earlier were filtered out. We want to improve the subtitle system to meet the standards of the media, just like you go to the cinema or watch TV at home.

Similar standards apply to wounded veterans who may be using some of the new controllers to play the game, so motion accessibility options are also highly valued. We even invited members who could play and analyze one-handedly to join the team to make sure all the criteria were met.

Visually we also employ consultants with relatively low vision, who may need heavy glasses or even turn off the TV completely. In this case we need to develop new features that translate different elements of the game into the above mentioned features. Whenever there is something on the screen, we add a column of audio and turn it into something people can hear. If it’s audible, we’ll also add visuals to balance the different obstacles.

We can also ensure that the haptic feedback system of the PS5 can be transformed into the player’s tactile sensation, and the player can perceive different elements through tactile sensation like hearing or vision. All of these things combine to create a system that can be customized to fit the widest range of accessibility needs.

Q: This accessibility feature is also applied to the trackpad of the DualSense controller, which is very rare in other games in the past. Why did you consider adding these functions to the touchpad?

Mila：Pressing buttons with your thumb for a long time is a very laborious action, and using the touchpad allows players to swipe to achieve these functions. We’ve selected some that are commonly used by players so that they can be activated in a similar way. Some of them may be difficult to achieve by themselves, such as shield strikes, etc., which may have required double-clicks, but some players may not be able to press keys quickly. By adding swipes, they have different input methods, and it also makes playing easier. All of these are designed to simplify difficult moves, especially for those players with only one hand.

Q: As just mentioned, what kind of feedback do players provide when participating in accessibility testing?

Mila：We did invite a large number of players from all over the world to participate in the test. Through the remote test, we can get the help of some members who are usually hard to see. Due to the epidemic, they cannot come directly to the studio. We’ve worked with players who are wheelchair-bound members with motor disabilities, those who are visually impaired, and those who are severely hearing impaired or completely deaf. What we’ve learned from this is that some of the hard points that we see may not exist, and that a simple solution can solve a large number of problems.

Such as automatic pickup, a new feature in the game is that you can automatically pick up health and rage stones when you pass by them. We added this feature because there were blind players fighting bosses, standing on rocks and not realizing where they were. We don’t think it’s a matter of the boss’s design, but to make him find where the stone is. So we added audio tracks to let them know there was interaction, or just trigger auto-picking.

There are also save points similar to those in mini-boss battles, which one of the players requested. Because in the long boss fights they might get tired and unable to hold the handle, but they also don’t want to give up the previous progress and want to take a break before continuing. So this feature is very important, it’s not that there is a problem with the bosses themselves, but that they need enough time.

Q: There will be many side quests unlocked in this main line process, and they all complement the character settings just right and enrich the gameplay. What factors will the production team consider when arranging the main line and side quests? What kind of experience do you hope to bring to the players through this arrangement?

Mila：The sideline is also a very important part of Ragnarok. I was fortunate to work closely with some sideline designers. What we always mentioned in the sideline is that it needs to always reflect that this is part of the main story, the narrative and the narrative. The extension of emotions can reflect the theme of the game and have a close connection with the main line. It also feels seamless as you progress through the sidelines, complementing the main storyline. In my opinion we have some of the best sideline design in the industry, with great performances, cutscenes, and great content that goes with it. As you explore these sidelines, you can gain a better understanding of the characters, the world, and current risks.

This is a huge fantasy world, and it is the presence of those characters that makes the player feel like they are in it. There is a lot of content in the Nine Realms waiting to be explored, and many monsters waiting to be challenged. But what we learned in “God of War 2018” is that it is the stories that bring players together. Even if some stories are dictated on the boat, they still make many players remember and establish deep connections. So we hope to expand these content both in the mainline and in the sideline.

Q: There are several very obvious forks in the main line and branch line tasks in the process of this work. The companion will tell the player that which way to go here is the main line area, and the other side is the branch line area. What is the consideration for this design? ?For the design of puzzle solving, most of them are used in the branch line, why does it weaken the puzzle solving elements of the main line?

Mila：Puzzles have really been included in the optional content, making them even more special and valuable. Because some of the best gear and items are obtained in the side zones, having players solve harder puzzles can present an extra challenge, especially as they pursue upgrades and advancements, which can be found anywhere in the world. time to experience. After all, when you play, we can’t be sure if players will be able to solve the puzzle the first time they encounter it, or if they’ll come back when they’re done pushing the main story.

Therefore, we provide unprecedented challenges and exploration elements in the sideline. We hope that the difficulty of the puzzles in the mainline is to teach players how the puzzle solving system works, how to connect with the mainline, and how to use related mechanisms. Not just puzzle solving, but combat as well. You will notice that many puzzle solving mechanisms will be transformed into combat actions. The ultimate goal is to allow players to freely explore in the direction they want after learning the main line.

Q: The prologue nature of the previous work left a big problem for the plot design of this work. “Ragnarok” not only needs to complete all the stories with one work, but also needs to fill in the many foreshadowings left before. What challenges did writing the story for this game bring to the writing team?

Mila：I feel right to have a challenge because this is the epic end of the Norse saga. In this work we have a lot of lines to bring the various things together in a satisfying way. The question is how do you put that into a game? Because the team has big ambitions.

To ensure that this ending contains as much content as possible, there are no unspoken sections. Of course, to do all this, you need a lot of performances, roles, and connections to connect them all together. So for the narrative team and screenwriter, how to connect all this is the most challenging part. But in my opinion it all comes together so seamlessly that you feel like you’re part of the journey and at the same time move naturally.

This is achieved through constant tweaking and re-enactment, ensuring the story gets better along the way. Sometimes it may seem like everyone is just writing a story, but at the end of the day it’s the combined creativity of hundreds of people that makes it so special.

Q: Whether it is “God of War” in the first trilogy or “God of War” in 2018, we all feel the strong “divineness” of the NPC characters in it, but in “God of War Ragnarok”, all the Characters, even “Odin” and “Sol” players can feel the strong “humanity” in them. Some of the plot lines seem to be acting like a “family drama”. What is the consideration for this breakthrough in character creation? What does the production team think it means in setting off the overall values ​​of Ragnarok?

Mila：When we talk about the character building of these gods, especially when you turn your eyes to Kratos or other gods, it’s easy to realize that the player is entering a vast, mythical world of magic. In order to let players touch all of this, what we do is to make it human, let players understand them on an emotional level, and add personal elements to the plot, which will give people a so-called “family drama” feeling.

When it comes to “family drama”, this is something that everyone can understand. People can think of father and son, they can think of tragedy, and they can think of family discord. Go on to understand the core principles and set a relatively intimate context for this grand adventure. When you’re fighting these beasts and throwing Leviathan axes at them, you’re fighting for family. I think that’s what’s fascinating about it, because you’re no longer fighting for an unknown or unimportant side character, they’re people you’re close to, friends, family members you hope to save, and more importantly for the player. Influential. I think one of the most genius things about this game is the personal story.

Q: “God of Gods Ragnarok” conveys a different concept to players than previous works. The previous Kratos had been fighting his own destiny. But in Ragnarok, Kratos has been teaching Atreus to face up to his choices for the future and face up to his own destiny. How did the production team see the meaning of this choice and face up to fate?

Mila：Because the theme of Ragnarok is related to choice, prophecy, and destiny, as a player, as a person, how do you touch your own destiny and face the prophecies related to yourself? Will you surrender or resist? You Will try to make changes? At the same time these changes will become a very important part of the core, Kratos is reviewing his relationship with Atreus, hoping to make the best choice for Atreus, not for himself . Because the choices in the previous work are about yourself.

He may have focused on himself, but now he has grown up as a father, and now the choice is how to help his son. I think the core of these choices about fate, prophecy, is about changing perspectives. It’s a great part of Kratos’ storyline, where you see him become a real father, a real guardian of his son.

Q: The role of Atreus has increased significantly this time. From the perspective of game design, what kind of position does Atreus have in combat? What is the difference between it and Kratos’ fighting style?

Mila：Compared to the previous game, Atreus has grown a lot, so he has become more confident in battle. Armed with a bow, Atreus becomes a more powerful marksman, and you’ll notice he fights more freely and independently, seeing him jump on enemies to give you better timing to attack. He will team up with Kratos to ensure players can take down those massive enemies. These all mean he is building his confidence, as well as attacking and moving patterns.

So we wanted to make the player understand that through motion design, and like the teens who were building their self-awareness, Atreus was trying to be himself and really understand where he was in the fight. Therefore, there is a dance between Kratos and Atreus in the battle, which is more like a coordinated operation, a connection that surpasses Kratos’ unilateral command.

Q: There are a lot of places in the plot of the new work that are related to the previous work, so for players who have not played the previous work, how does the game help these players to familiarize themselves with the plot settings and gradually integrate into it?

Mila：As a sequel, there are not only many players who have played all the previous works, but also new players who are new to God of War for the first time. For new players, we hope to have a slow process of learning all the information. So there is a short introductory video at the beginning. It also doesn’t cover all of 2018’s story though, so in the first hour of the game, and even in the first part, we’re using dialogue and storylines to explain what’s going on. During this time, you will learn who is this character who is attacking you? Why are you so angry? Why do you want to take revenge?

So even if you haven’t played the previous game, you still have a concept of the characters that appear. Playing the previous game is an asset in my opinion, because it does tell a lot of stories. But even if you are a new player, you can get to know a lot of characters during the journey and enjoy the fun of the plot. Although it may be a little slower to get the information initially, it will eventually be understood.

Q: The main line bosses in this work are almost not duplicated. They have played from the Asa gods to the mythical beasts. I want to know which boss battle has been designed the longest, and which boss battle is the most satisfactory to the production team. ?

Mila：Since I’m from the UX team and not the combat design team, I can only talk from a personal perspective. As far as I can tell, the interaction with Thor is the top priority, to make it feel epic for everyone. The importance of these very well-known characters to the combat team cannot be overstated, and their designs are very unique, introducing new concepts and ideas into the fight.

At the same time, the battle team is also proud of the excellent diversity of bosses. God of War 2018 was complained because of too many mountain monsters. Therefore, the battle team is very focused on making each country have a unique feeling and constantly introducing new interactions. and concept. Some of the battles near the end of the game introduce some very unique concepts that have never been seen before, so I won’t spoil it here, but it’s really fun to play.

Q: Compared with the previous work, the narrative of this work is actually more complicated. What is the biggest difficulty you encountered in the use and arrangement of one shot? What kind of game experience do you want to provide players in terms of narrative and gameplay?

Mila：In my opinion, a mirror is one of the most challenging things in the game, and in this huge epic, its realization difficulty will of course be even higher. When you want to move from one place to another, or teleport, the camera must always be on the character. In such a highly immersive game, trying to always fix the camera, I think it is an unprecedented thing. So we checked all the cutscenes to make sure they were seamless in the language of the shot.

The amount of work these things add up to is exaggerated, and there are a lot of people working on it to make sure every transition is perfect, that every interaction is a seamless one-to-one transition that feels not just right but natural. When you’re entering a scene like writing on a boat, if you’re in a darker area, the light and the lens combine in a very unique way. Continuing to say that there may be spoilers involved, so this question will be answered here for the time being.

Q: “God of War: Ragnarok” has an impressive design on the adaptive feedback of the PS5 controller this time, including different vibrations when the character speaks and interacts with the environment. How to design it according to the current scene? What kind of feedback should there be?

Mila：Our combat, sound designers wanted to create an experience that was on par or even better than 2018. When you recall the feeling of recalling an axe, it was an indescribably special touch that made you feel like you were part of the world and connected to it. As our team faces each situation, we think about how to translate it into a feeling. When making accessibility features, we need to translate game content into different mediums, and haptics is the main element here like never before.

PS5 has created a channel for us to communicate with players through touch. When designers gradually master it, there are still very strict usage specifications, which will not make players feel excessive, but really feel that Kratos is touching and hitting objects. . It all comes from a tactile sense of engagement, which is really special. Make players feel like they are part of the character, not just outside. Just as we try to keep a shot to the end, we want you to immerse yourself in the touch and feel.

Q: I really like the ability to adjust the size and color of the UI, which can help me read the information on the screen more efficiently. Why is the team obsessed with this part of the user experience?

Mila：The adjustable menu size is very important, because everyone is sitting on the sofa and playing games, which may be 7-10 feet away, or using small screens or Remote Play to play. We want to make sure you can read text no matter where you sit, even if you want to lie in bed with the TV on the other side of the room and want to see the gear system and adjust the size. These experience-enhancing features are pre-determined.

Q: Compared with “God of War” (2018), the number of controllable characters, partner characters, and weapons and equipment in this game have increased to varying degrees. In RPG games, the UI of the equipment interface has always been very important to the player’s experience. May I ask How does the studio make sure players don’t get confused or disoriented in front of the menu interface?

Mila：More gear, tools, and customization, and to accommodate so much content, we’ve reworked the design to accommodate the influx of more gear and customization options. Make the screen look and feel always in line with universal design principles and not be blurred by creativity. We have separated some adjustable parts, instead of being fixed on a certain piece of armor, so that players do not have to repeat the adjustment every time. We spent a lot of time on a similar menu structure to make it look more streamlined when the game has twice as much relevant content and a lot of text.

Q: As one of the main developers of Ragnarok, do you have any favorite chapters, kingdoms, or places you would like to recommend?

I would say that all the scenes with Freya appearing are my favorites, I was a fan of Freya from the beginning, whether she played the nemesis who killed you in this game or the one in 2018 The good friend who saved the pig, her performance was amazing. Danielle is really amazing as an actress, she puts all her energy into these scenes. So Freya is 100% my favorite and every time I see her I think it's the best performance I've ever seen in my life.