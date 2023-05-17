Rahm looking to add PGA Championship to his big year

PITTSFORTD, N.Y. (AP) — Jon Rahm watched a video of the last edition of the PGA Championship that had been held in Oak Hill. The reference would be worthless, considering the extensive remodeling of the East Course, the amount of rain that fell in the week of that tournament in 2013, and the fact that it took place in August.

Rahm learned some details that could help you. He particularly attested to the discipline shown by Jason Dufner when he got into trouble on the tee shot, and how it relied on his play with the wedge.

More than a student of the game, the 28-year-old Spaniard is obsessed with it. He recently described himself as “more than just addicted to golf.”

“I do it in practically every major,” Rahm said Tuesday, referring to the study. “Just I like it. Even if there is no season or major, I can do this at home. I’ve seen it on social media, everything you can see from the Sunday rounds at Augusta and a good part of the majors. It is not research. It just amuses me.”

He also has fun winning. So he’s having one of the best moments of his life.

The Masters represented his fourth win of the year. The Spaniard is among the favorites for the PGA Championship, on an Oak Hills course that seems ideal for his style of play — aggressive, strong, with clean contact and great wedge play.

And he is sure of himself.

He is not interested in completing the Grand Slam in the same year. As Masters champion, he is the only one who has a chance to achieve a feat that no one has accomplished since 1934, when he began playing in Augusta.

He also doesn’t particularly care about completing the Grand Slam during his career. He’s come halfway there with his wins at the Masters and the US Open at Torrey Pines.

What interests Rahm the most is his total number of major trophies. He wants that number to be as high as possible.

“Winning two majors is not easy, and to think that you can choose which ones you win is ridiculous,” said Rahm. “Without sounding too arrogant, I’d rather focus on the number of majors than having the Grand Slam. Obviously, that would be amazing, but if you put yourself in a position to win majors, you’re more likely to do it.

“But there is a very small number of players who can achieve this. The last one was Tiger (Woods). It’s obviously not an easy thing to do.”

There’s no need to tell Jordan Spieth that, let alone this week. Nor Rory McIlroy or Phil Mickelson.

They lack a trophy to be the first since Woods (2000) and the sixth in history to win all the majors.

McIlroy missed another shot at the Masters, where he didn’t even make the cut. Mickelson has resigned himself to second place at the US Open six times, the only major he hasn’t won.

Spieth needs the Wannamaker Trophy, and he finally made it to the field Tuesday, his left wrist in a bandage and a kinesiologist’s tape on his elbow. It is unknown how he will be able to deal with the rough, which abounds in this field.

The concern over Oak Hill in May related to the weather conditions and how fast the ball will move across the turf. It seems those concerns have been put to rest.

“You have to hit it far and straight”, considered Tony Finau.

