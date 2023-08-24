On “Mo Is On” (Trio Records), CLAUS RAIBLE and HERWIG GRADISCHNIG and their quintet once again devote themselves to the work of the American jazz musician ELMO HOPE.

The German pianist Claus Raible and the Austrian tenor saxophonist Herwig Gradischnig have already impressively shown on their last joint release “Searchin’ for Hope” (2017) that they can act masterfully in the musical world of the jazz pianist and composer Elmo Hope (1923-1967). and fill them with new life. On “Mo Is On” the two musicians – together with their fellow musicians Giorgos Antoniou (bass), Steve Fishwick (trumpet) and Matt Home (drums) – continue their artistic exploration of the musical legacy of the American musician, who died much too young. And again at the highest musical level.

The band’s approach to Elmo Hope’s bebop and hard bop tunes demonstrates a deep respect for the artist’s work while showing unbridled passion. The five musicians refrain from excessive experiments and instead move along the traditional line without succumbing to purism. The five musicians bring in their own characters, they transform the pieces into their own musical language in a diverse and wonderfully playful way and let it really vibrate. The sound they produce conveys a certain lightness, one that is downright contagious and unfolds a pleasantly warm mood that is difficult to resist.

It’s simply fun to listen to this musically timeless album. Raible, Gradischnig and their band simply do an excellent job of bringing Elmo Hope’s music into the present and bringing it back to life in an authentic way. A truly wonderful jazz listening experience.

