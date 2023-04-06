Raider dare to take on a tremendous challenge with their second album and want to give two now relatively static genres – melodic death metal and thrash metal – a breath of fresh air by combining them. The quartet from the Canadian province of Ontario also brings in uncharacteristically positive lyrics that are intended to motivate and inspire when faced with problems and crises. „Trial By Chaos“ is out of the ordinary in every respect, and maybe that’s why it works.

The opening title track sets the furious direction and actually works great. Biting riffing, nasty growls and oppressive heaviness come together, a touch of melody slowly creeps in and skilfully rounds off the event – simple, but damn effective, especially in the extended solo part. In the following, “Rite Of Conquest” first increases the number of beats, stomps furiously and at times rolls over itself. Raider operate almost constantly at the attack, subtle groove passages loosen up the events only slightly. The Canadians are going forward furiously, which works great.

But Melodic Death Metal mixes in constantly and intensifies the overly long songs. In “Juggernaut Cerebrivore” wonderful malice spreads, but the implied Thrash epic is loosened up several times with well-dosed melodies. “Fearless”, a particularly rough and energetic sprint, which initially falls flat out of the question, also settles down as the game progresses. Especially the partly grooving, soloing and moshing second half is drawn to the far north. The same applies to the powerful conclusion “Devour The Darkness”, whose demanding guitar work offers a high entertainment value.

In fact, the merger of melodic death and thrash works wonderfully, because these musical worlds are by no means alien, but rather entertaining. Raiders fire steamroller after steamroller. If you didn’t know, you wouldn’t suspect any empowerment behind “Trial By Chaos”. And yet this piece of the puzzle also fits perfectly with the uncompromising, rapid and powerful presentation. In this form, Raider’s door and gate are wide open – a name that you absolutely have to remember.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 07.04.2023

Available from: self-distribution

Website: www.raiderofficial.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RaiderMetal

Category: Magazin, Reviews