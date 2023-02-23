Indiana Jones 5

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on February 23, according to foreign media reports, the new classic adventure film “Raiders of the Lost Ark 5” released a new trailer, Indiana Jones returned, and 80-year-old Harrison Ford started a new adventure.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Max Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Chanette Renee Wilson and more . Directed by James Mangold (“The Wolverine 3,” “Ford”).

John Williams returns with the soundtrack, Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel, and Simon Emanuel. It will be released in North America on June 30.

Raiders of the Lost Ark, also known as Indiana Jones, is an American transmedia production based on the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr., a fictional archeology professor. The series began with the 1981 film Indiana Jones, its prequel Indiana Jones: Legend of the Lost Ark in 1984, the sequel Indiana Jones in 1989 and the fourth Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 1984. Released in 2008, this was the last time the series was distributed by Paramount Pictures.

The series was created by George Lucas; starring Harrison Ford and directed by Steven Spielberg. The Walt Disney Company owns the intellectual property rights to Raiders of the Lost Ark because it bought Lucasfilm, the company that created the series, in 2012.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” came to the screen in 1992, launching “The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones”, which tells a series of adventure stories. The protagonist is a child who follows his father around the world. Marvel Comics began publishing “The Deep Adventures of Indiana Jones” in 1983, and Dark Horse Comics acquired the comic book copyright of the character in 1991. A novel for the film has been published, and there are also a number of novels for original adventure stories, including a series of novels by Wolfgang Holbeirn in Germany, a set of twelve novels published by Bantam Books prior to the film, and A series inspired by the TV show that tells the story of the protagonist’s childhood. A number of Indiana Jones video games have been released since 1982.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” is a 1981 American action-adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Lawrence Kasdan, based on the ideas of George Lucas and Philip Kaufman. The story took place in 1936, with Harrison Ford leading the leading role, Indiana Jones, an archaeologist who travels around the world, and the forces of Nazi Germany to compete for the Ark of the Covenant, which has been lost for many years. It is rumored in the rivers and lakes that it is a relic of the gods, which can make the army invincible. Teaming up with fiery old flame Marion Ravenwood, Jones tries to stop archaeological rival Rene Belloc from telling the Nazis the location of the Ark of the Covenant. Other main actors in the film include Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, and Denholm Elliott.

The film originated from Lucas’s conception in the early 1970s. He cooperated with Kaufman to deepen the concept and modernize the concept of the series of films in the early 20th century. Kaufman proposed to use the Ark of the Covenant as the focus of all parties in the film. . Lucas later focused on the space opera project Star Wars, which was released in 1977; that same year he pitched the idea for Raiders of the Lost Ark to Spielberg, who joined the project a few months later. The two conceived the stunts and plots in the film, and hired Kasdan to connect the plot. With a budget of 20 million U.S. dollars, the main shooting of the film began in June 1980 and ended in September of the same year. In addition to being filmed at Elstree Studios in England, the main filming locations include La Rochelle, France, Tunisia, and Hawaii.

The results of the survey before the film was released showed that the audience was not interested in the film, which was in stark contrast to the superhero movie “Superman 2”, but the actual situation was far from the case. The box office champion of the world movie in 2009, and some movie theaters show it continuously for more than a year. Film critics gave this film a lot of favor. The modern interpretation of the concept of the film series, continuous action and adventure, and the actors represented by Ford, Alan, and Freeman were especially praised. The film has been recognized by many honors, including five Academy Awards, seven Saturn Awards, Bafta Awards, Grammy Awards, Hugo Awards, etc.

Over time, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” has withstood the test of time, and its influence on popular culture has endured for a long time. It ranked among the top movies in the 1980s. Inspired many filmmakers. In 1999, the film was included in the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress for “notable achievements in the fields of culture, history, and aesthetics.”

