Rain and wind in Neuquén? The weather forecast for the festivities

Friend’s Day is celebrated in Argentina on July 20. It is one of the dates that calls for meetings the most. Look at how the weather forecast will be in Neuquén, so that you take it into account to organize the celebration plans. The rain and the wind will be present.

On Thursday, July 20, in the city of Neuquén, as reported by the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC), a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 4 degrees are expected. At night, gusts of 50 kilometers per hour are expected.

The date fell towards the end of the week, because the festivities will continue later.

On Friday, the maximum will be 16 degrees. At night, it will be unstable “with some showers and scattered showers.”

During the day, the gusts will reach 49 kilometers per hour.

From the AIC, they reported that light rains and a maximum of 11 degrees Celsius are expected for Saturday.

While on Sunday, it will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperature compared to Saturday.

Why is Friend’s Day celebrated?

From the Argentine Ephemerides page, they reported that July 20 is celebrated as Friend’s Day, due to an initiative promoted by Enrique Ernesto Febbraro (1924-2008), a native of Lomas de Zamora.

«Everything arose at the moment when man landed on the Moon for the first time, on July 20, 1969, the doctor and professor Febbraro, who was a founding member of the Rotary Club of the San Cristóbal neighborhood, had the idea of ​​sending 1000 letters to different points of the planet. After this, he received approximately 700 correspondences in response to his initial message, leaving from that moment and forever established the Day of the Friend “, they exposed.





