Entertainment

Rain Kim Tae-hee called the police 17 times, female fans were finally prosecuted

Rain and Kim Tae Hee were followed by sasaeng fan and harassed by ringing the doorbell. (taken from the Internet)

(Seoul, 31st) King of KoreaRainwith actress wifeKim Tae HeeThey have been married for many years and they have two daughters. From March last year to October last year, the private house where the couple lived was harassed by a 47-year-old woman who rang the doorbell several times. The woman was also seen in the beauty salon that people often go to, which made Rain and Kim Tae-hee’s family feel uneasy. After calling the police 17 times, the woman was finally prosecuted by the prosecution in accordance with the “Stalking Harassment Punishment Act”.

According to South Korean prosecutors, from March to October last year, the woman went to Rain and Kim Tae-hee’s residence 14 times to ring the doorbell, and was punished for violating the “Minor Crime Punishment Act” three times. In February this year, she knocked on the door of their residence again and even exaggerated to follow them to the beauty salon they frequented. The police received a total of 17 calls about her.

Since South Korea’s “Following Law” was only implemented in October last year, the police were unable to prosecute the woman before, but repeated harassment can also be considered as one of the harassing acts, and finally the “Following Law” Sue the woman.

Rain’s management company also issued a statement, stating that if the artist’s life is repeatedly violated or acts that threaten the artist’s safety, legal measures will not be ruled out. I hope fans can respect themselves and stop blocking people at the artist’s residence.

The female fans not only came to the door and rang the bell, but also followed to the beauty room, causing Rain and Kim Tae-hee’s family to fall into uneasiness. (taken from IG)
After Rain and Kim Tae Hee reported the case 17 times, the female fan was finally prosecuted under the “Stalking Harassment Punishment Act”. (taken from IG)

