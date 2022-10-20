Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

Original title: Rainbow Fart | 42-year-old Gong Hyo-jin got married last week, and even the wedding dress was chosen very “O’Neill”

Last week, Gong Hyo Jin Uni got married! She posted a wedding ring on IG with the text: Just Married! so sweet~

Judging from the style of the wedding dress, it feels like a very warm wedding.

That puff-sleeved skirt should have been worn at the wedding ceremony. The veil has polka-dot details, and it is a bit of Kononi’s feeling when paired with a natural bouquet. Seven-point forest system.

The man is Kevin Oh, the lead singer of the band, a highly popular acting actress and a beautiful boy ten years younger than a musical talent. Pure Korean dramas come into reality!

And not long ago, at the wedding scene of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, Gong Hyo Jin and Unnie happened to be the one who received the bouquet, so is this bouquet really magical haha?

For so many years, Kong Hyo-jin’s emotional experience can be summed up in 4 words: it’s better to be short than to waste.

After entering the entertainment industry for more than 20 years, only 2 love objects have been exposed, and they are married at the age of 42.

Then what is the origin of this really destined emperor, he is a high-valued little fresh meat of a business science tyrant➕ music talent!

Kevin Oh graduated from the Economics Department of Dartmouth College, a prestigious Ivy League school. He returned to Korea to participate in Mnet TV’s talent show “Super Star K7” and won the championship. Now he joins the band AfterMoon as the lead singer and guitarist.

Well, although the husband is very good, Ernie’s fans are still mourning online: I’m knocking CP BE!

After all, who didn’t slap on the CP of O’Neill and the major male gods with true feelings back then, you must know that Kong Xiaozhen is a worthy male god harvester.

For example, the editor super hit her and Zhao Yincheng’s long-legged CP. The two showed the straight-ball love of adults to the extreme in “It’s Okay, It’s Love”, which is very top!

In “The Lord’s Sun” and Su Zhixie are also super sweet. Although there are a lot of piao piao in the plot, the chemical reaction between the two is funny and sweet.

In “Producer”, he and Kim Soo Hyun formed the cp of Yujie × Little Milk Dog, and the younger sister and younger brother love each other very well.

Who has watched the ancient Korean drama “Cookie Teacher Star Candy”? Expose the age~ At that time, Kong Liu was not Agassi, and the CP of Ouni and the two perfectly deduced the restlessness of youth hormones.

In fact, the cooperation between Kong Xiaozhen and the handsome guy also caused a lot of controversy, because she is not a beauty at first sight, and if measured by universal aesthetic standards, it is even a bit “universal”.

But later, O’Neill achieved a reputation counterattack by relying on his real and unpretentious character and solid acting skills, and became a good-looking beauty in everyone’s mouth. The more you look, the more comfortable it is.

If you look through her IG, you will know that the female star’s secret makeup she shows generously, and the self-consistency exuding from the inside out makes people want to get close.

Moreover, her clothes are also super good, and the literary style is her favorite. The editor below will take everyone to pick it up.

Floral dress: romantic pastoral style

What other item can represent the romance of autumn better than a floral dress?

Over the past few years, dresses and jeans have become very popular. Wearing this will add a handsome and free aura to the feminine dress, as well as keep warm. Friends who are afraid of freezing legs can try it~

You can also choose the combination of pile socks and Mary Jane, which is more retro and playful. It will be better if you can find socks of the same color as the skirt.

Floral dress + plain knitted sweater is also a routine operation. The elegant gauze skirt and soft knitting can magnify the soft temperament of your body, and then a pair of brown nude boots, the autumn literary ootd is completed.

In addition to using the knitted sweater as a coat, it can also be used as a shawl, which can keep you warm and make the whole look more stylish.

A knitted vest with a floral dress will not make the shape look messy, low-key and very interesting, and the retro feel is directly full.

A pair of sneakers below can well neutralize the sweetness of Huahua, and it is even more cute and swollen.

Knitted items: warm and comfortable

As an old partner of floral dresses, knitted items are also O’Neill’s favorite.

Pair it with a cropped sweater and high-waisted jeans for a super proportioned look.

Use a macaron blue floral knitted sweater with cropped jeans, below is a combination of green pile socks and canvas shoes, and the blue-green combination is unexpectedly retro and harmonious.

A lilac-purple knitted bottoming shirt is paired with the same color slacks and light yellow canvas shoes, which are comfortable and gentle and elegant.

The knitted vest is also a common item of O’Neill. It can be directly put on the outside of the knitted bottoming shirt, and then matched with washed jeans, which is very French and retro.

When the weather gets colder, add a coat outside the vest to enrich the overall shape and have more layers.

The color system of this body is very dreamy. The shirt and skirt have small broken flowers. The knitted vest and skirt are also made up of red and green, but they are all relatively low-saturation and soft colors, so they do not make the shape appear village. The ice cream blue socks are also very eye-catching. Did you find it? Ernie really likes to use socks to add points to her outfit.

Just like this, the sister who is real and unpretentious, has superb acting skills and a super-high clothing Q, not to mention the beautiful young man, we are also pure love, right~

