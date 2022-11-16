Reprinted from: Poster fashion

Original Title: Rainbow Fart | There are fairies on the red carpet, and “evil girls” in street photography. There are endless surprises on Anya Taylor-Joy

Recently, Anya Taylor-Joy has gone crazy, and there are waves of beautiful photos, it is simply a swiping mode!

Because the new movie “The Menu” (The Menu) co-operated with the handsome Nizi is about to be released, Anya has been running promotions this month, and every time she appears in an event, she looks super good-looking!

So newspaper friends are blessed, today is a pure, long-lost appreciation of beautiful pictures~

Let’s take a look at the activity pictures of the past few days first, it’s really a model worker.

Anya wore an asymmetric klein blue leather dress from the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2023 collection to attend the British premiere of the movie “The Menu”, with gloves of the same color.

Isn’t it very futuristic? The editor feels a bit like the heroine of the Marvel world.

Attending the 2022 Fashion Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London, the white lace dress is from the Dior 2023 Early Spring Collection.

This set is absolutely perfect! Coupled with Anya’s blond hair and big eyes, it is as delicate as a dummy, but it also reveals a bit of weirdness. Some people say it looks like a cute version of the horror doll Annabelle. What do you think?

This is the picture of the show. Anya has also restored the double ponytails. It looks better than the model.

Then this set is on the way to the event, a black satin suspender skirt with a suit coat, and blond hair and red lips, it is like a flash of lightning in the night, the red eyes are gone, hey, Anya is going to play a vampire!

Anya’s skin is so white that it glows. This beautiful back and beautiful legs are smoother than Dove’s.

The Alaia plaid suspender skirt is paired with Vivienne Westwood’s Vintage high heels. The black and white suit is modern and sexy, and it feels a bit playful.

In the end, there is a back view to kill, ah ah ah ah ah ah ah red-soled shoes directly poke people’s hearts.

Exquisite Barbie on the red carpet

Anya’s face is very dramatic (like a character on a playing card), which is what we call a natural screen face. She has a small head, a small face, and a small chin, but her eyes are big and energetic, and she feels AI when she doesn’t make expressions.

Coupled with slender limbs, the chances of winning on the red carpet are great.

In April this year, Anya wore Dior’s 2019 Spring/Summer haute couture series to appear at the London premiere of her new movie “The Nordics”, which is so cool! As beautiful as an ice elf.

In March, Anya wore a Dior herringbone gauze dress to the Oscar Vanity Fair party, with red lips ➕ black veil, performing a mysterious Gothic beauty.

By the way, Anya’s eyes are so sharp, she’s a little hairy from being stared at.

This is the dress for the Dior 2022 autumn and winter women’s wear show. Anya is wearing a sequin dress with fantasy prints and a silk headband. She looks Dior from head to toe.

What’s more amazing, in November last year, Anya attended the CFDA Fashion Awards Ceremony and directly turned into a charming “Violet”.

Oscar de la Renta’s purple V-neck dress is very suitable for her. With a leopard print hat and gloves, it is retro and pretty with just the right amount of wildness.

At last year’s Emmy Awards, I chose a high Dior dress. Gorgeous bright yellow long tail and elegant high bun, as beautiful as a Disney princess.

Fans of this pink Barbie style at the Venice Film Festival have seen it before. The Barbie fan that no one else dares to touch directly made An Yamei out of the circle.

Among the many “Venice Film Festival star disembarkation photos” at that time, the editor only remembered the set of her Rodarte printed skirt and Giuseppe Zanotti pink high heels.

Last May, Anja appeared on Saturday Night Live in a silver feather-embellished Peter Do gown. The shape is not complicated, but it makes Anya so gentle.

In February 2020, Anya wore a Paolo Sebastian layered tulle dress on another show, with a black headband, which really wouldn’t work if she wore it alone.

In private, she is a cool little sister

After receiving so many crit attacks from beautiful pictures, how are your hearts doing? The following is an inventory of Anya’s private servers. On the red carpet, Anya is a fairy, but in private she is a sister who loves to wear black Super Rock.

First of all, here is a famous picture, haha ​​”You think An Ya is a fairy, but she smokes and drinks in private” (whether it is a meme or a meme, let’s not take it seriously).

Anya’s private server is actually very personal style. The black oversize leather jacket ➕ long legs ➕ Martin boots is her universal outfit formula, which is rock and cool.

Look, this set is the same way, and it feels more sexy with black net stockings!

The black leather jacket is worn with an electric purple suspender skirt, and the black mouth with perfect aura is painted, so love it!

In addition to short leather jackets, long leather jackets are often worn by Anya. Pair it with white boots and a Dior bag, which is exquisite and retro.

This is also a long black leather jacket. Although it is pixelated, it looks like a still from a movie.

Anya’s outfits are pretty plain, and sometimes she just wears All black. But because her blonde hair is bright enough, wearing black can bring a strong visual impact.

The simple black dress with cold hat and earphones, and a canvas bag is quite real.

Anya also likes to add some leopard print elements on the basis of All Black. This Dior leopard print tote bag often appears in her street shots.

Leopard print tote bag and black leather jacket are her favorite items, haha, super hot~

The fairy and the “evil girl” can switch freely like this, and the surprises on Anya feel like they can’t be exhausted.

There are so many differences between the red carpet and the private server, which style of her do you prefer?

