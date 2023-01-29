Home Entertainment “Rainfield” released a trailer for the vampire’s rebellion | Rainfield | Vampire_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina starred in the Universal monster film “Rainfield” released a trailer, vampire Dracula + horror comedy , the old ghost’s subordinates beat a worker hard: “I want to get rid of a toxic relationship”, and then he started to go crazy.

Directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie, Tomorrow’s Fight), the film is about, in the words of lead actor Holt: “I[Rainfield]gave the famous The vampire (Dracula) was a servant for 100 years, he was so narcissistic and a terrible boss, I decided to get rid of him.”

This modern-day vampire Dracula tale stars his loyal squire Rainfield, the tormented sidekick of Dracula’s most narcissistic boss ever. Rainfield was compelled to hunt for his master, and had to be there and do whatever he told him, no matter how lowly. But after hundreds of years of submissive service to his master, Rainfield wanted to see if he could live another life outside the shadow of the Night Prince, and he had to figure out a way to break free from the bond between him and his master. .

The film will be released in North America on April 14.

