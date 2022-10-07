Original title: Rainie Yang secretly filmed Li Ronghao practicing guitar at home and complained sweetly “so noisy”

Sohu Entertainment News On October 7th, Rainie Yang posted a video of Li Ronghao practicing guitar at home on a social platform, and she sweetly complained: “Take it and let him see how noisy he is.” Then the conversation turned and began to praise her husband: “But I’m actually used to it. As long as this person is at home, he must hold the guitar and play, and he must give a thumbs up for insisting on practicing the piano.”

In this regard, netizens have said: "Thank you, I just can't eat dog food after dinner", "Turning on the surface, but actually showing affection", "I'm really serious about practicing the piano~ My husband is practicing the piano, and my wife is showing affection."

