Home » Rainie Yang took a selfie in the early morning and said she was looking forward to the performance. She revealed that she was in poor condition due to a severe cold and would still do her best_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network
Entertainment

Rainie Yang took a selfie in the early morning and said she was looking forward to the performance. She revealed that she was in poor condition due to a severe cold and would still do her best_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network

by admin
Rainie Yang took a selfie in the early morning and said she was looking forward to the performance. She revealed that she was in poor condition due to a severe cold and would still do her best_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network

Sina Entertainment News In the early morning of the 20th, Rainie Yang posted a selfie. And I apologize to the fans: “I have had a bad cold these days, plus the rehearsals and recordings of the dance club, I haven’t had enough rest, so my voice is still hoarse and my throat is very sore. I believe that there is Lin who was at the recording site for the finals of the dance club. Dear friends, you can tell that there is something wrong with my voice. I have been looking forward to the performance of 520, but my body is not up to snuff, and I am very self-blaming if I have a problem at a critical moment! But I will still try my best for tomorrow’s (actually today’s) performance , if it is not perfect, you all know that this is not my usual level, and I will make up for it after the concert ~ 520 Happy”.

Rainie Yang.

Sina Entertainment News In the early morning of the 20th, Rainie Yang posted a selfie. And I apologize to the fans: “I have had a bad cold these days, plus the rehearsals and recordings of the dance club, I haven’t had enough rest, so my voice is still hoarse and my throat is very sore. I believe that there is Lin who was at the recording site for the finals of the dance club. Dear friends, you can tell that there is something wrong with my voice. I have been looking forward to the performance of 520, but my body is not up to snuff, and I am very self-blaming if I have a problem at a critical moment! But I will still try my best for tomorrow’s (actually today’s) performance , if it is not perfect, you all know that this is not my usual level, and I will make up for it after the concert ~ 520 Happy”.

See also  Disappearing May 1st gear: The first day of pre-sale box office is only 50,000 yuan, and Enlight Pictures is gambling on youth films.

Sina Entertainment News In the early morning of the 20th, Rainie Yang posted a selfie. And I apologize to the fans: “I have had a bad cold these days, plus the rehearsals and recordings of the dance club, I haven’t had enough rest, so my voice is still hoarse and my throat is very sore. I believe that there is Lin who was at the recording site for the finals of the dance club. Dear friends, you can tell that there is something wrong with my voice. I have been looking forward to the performance of 520, but my body is not up to snuff, and I am very self-blaming if I have a problem at a critical moment! But I will still try my best for tomorrow’s (actually today’s) performance , if it is not perfect, you all know that this is not my usual level, and I will make up for it after the concert ~ 520 Happy”.

Sina Entertainment News In the early morning of the 20th, Rainie Yang posted a selfie. And I apologize to the fans: “I have had a bad cold these days, plus the rehearsals and recordings of the dance club, I haven’t had enough rest, so my voice is still hoarse and my throat is very sore. I believe that there is Lin who was at the recording site for the finals of the dance club. Dear friends, you can tell that there is something wrong with my voice. I have been looking forward to the performance of 520, but my body is not up to snuff, and I am very self-blaming if I have a problem at a critical moment! But I will still try my best for tomorrow’s (actually today’s) performance , if it is not perfect, you all know that this is not my usual level, and I will make up for it after the concert ~ 520 Happy”.

See also  a foreign firm acquired areas to explore in Río Negro and Neuquén

Original Title: Group Photos: Rainie Yang posted a selfie in the early morning and said she was looking forward to the performance. She revealed that she was in poor condition due to a severe cold and would still try her best

Responsible editor: Cao Di




relevantnews

You may also like

Sinuous delirium: Ellipse on the facade

Denying that the strong aura scares newcomers Charmaine...

Giannini: “Casalegno is a model and its crucial...

Apartment in Rio with Brazilian roots, lots of...

Easy coxinha – very easy recipe to make

10 Homemade Bread Recipes – Panelatherapy

Embraer jets begin operations at Star Air and...

Five events alter weekend traffic

Carrefour and Assaí fall more than 30% in...

Midifan רÿռƵϼˮ˼ƵʦأźϼĶ – midifanǹע

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy