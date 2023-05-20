Rainie Yang took a selfie in the early morning and said she was looking forward to the performance. She revealed that she was in poor condition due to a severe cold and would still do her best_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network

Sina Entertainment News In the early morning of the 20th, Rainie Yang posted a selfie. And I apologize to the fans: “I have had a bad cold these days, plus the rehearsals and recordings of the dance club, I haven’t had enough rest, so my voice is still hoarse and my throat is very sore. I believe that there is Lin who was at the recording site for the finals of the dance club. Dear friends, you can tell that there is something wrong with my voice. I have been looking forward to the performance of 520, but my body is not up to snuff, and I am very self-blaming if I have a problem at a critical moment! But I will still try my best for tomorrow’s (actually today’s) performance , if it is not perfect, you all know that this is not my usual level, and I will make up for it after the concert ~ 520 Happy”.

Rainie Yang.

Sina Entertainment News In the early morning of the 20th, Rainie Yang posted a selfie. And I apologize to the fans: “I have had a bad cold these days, plus the rehearsals and recordings of the dance club, I haven’t had enough rest, so my voice is still hoarse and my throat is very sore. I believe that there is Lin who was at the recording site for the finals of the dance club. Dear friends, you can tell that there is something wrong with my voice. I have been looking forward to the performance of 520, but my body is not up to snuff, and I am very self-blaming if I have a problem at a critical moment! But I will still try my best for tomorrow’s (actually today’s) performance , if it is not perfect, you all know that this is not my usual level, and I will make up for it after the concert ~ 520 Happy”.

Sina Entertainment News In the early morning of the 20th, Rainie Yang posted a selfie. And I apologize to the fans: “I have had a bad cold these days, plus the rehearsals and recordings of the dance club, I haven’t had enough rest, so my voice is still hoarse and my throat is very sore. I believe that there is Lin who was at the recording site for the finals of the dance club. Dear friends, you can tell that there is something wrong with my voice. I have been looking forward to the performance of 520, but my body is not up to snuff, and I am very self-blaming if I have a problem at a critical moment! But I will still try my best for tomorrow’s (actually today’s) performance , if it is not perfect, you all know that this is not my usual level, and I will make up for it after the concert ~ 520 Happy”.

Sina Entertainment News In the early morning of the 20th, Rainie Yang posted a selfie. And I apologize to the fans: “I have had a bad cold these days, plus the rehearsals and recordings of the dance club, I haven’t had enough rest, so my voice is still hoarse and my throat is very sore. I believe that there is Lin who was at the recording site for the finals of the dance club. Dear friends, you can tell that there is something wrong with my voice. I have been looking forward to the performance of 520, but my body is not up to snuff, and I am very self-blaming if I have a problem at a critical moment! But I will still try my best for tomorrow’s (actually today’s) performance , if it is not perfect, you all know that this is not my usual level, and I will make up for it after the concert ~ 520 Happy”.