RAMIDUS and fragment design Collaborate on New “2024 New Year Spot” Bag Series

RAMIDUS and fragment design Collaborate on New “2024 New Year Spot” Series

Textured bag brand RAMIDUS and fragment design, managed by Hiroshi Fujiwara, have once again joined forces to create the new “2024 New Year Spot” series. Following the successful launch of joint bags in August last year, the two parties have come together to release a new collection that is sure to excite fashion enthusiasts.

The “2024 New Year Spot” series features four different styles of the “RAMIDUS 2WAY POUCH” bag, which can be used as a drawstring bag or a shoulder bag. Available in three sizes, the bags are made of Ultrasuede material and have a suede-like appearance. The brand logo is printed on the front and back of the bag, adding a stylish touch to the series.

Fashion fans and collectors will have the chance to get their hands on these exclusive bags, as the new “2024 New Year Spot” series will be sold exclusively at RAMIDUS TOKYO STORE on January 3. With limited availability, those interested in adding these unique pieces to their collection should act fast.

The collaboration between RAMIDUS and fragment design continues to produce innovative and stylish products that appeal to fashion-forward individuals. Stay tuned for the release of the “2024 New Year Spot” series and be sure to visit RAMIDUS TOKYO STORE to secure your own piece of this exciting collaboration.

