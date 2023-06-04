Rammstein responds to Lindemann allegations

By Alexander Frederick

Last week, serious allegations against singer Till Lindemann (60) became public – now the Rammstein band is commenting on the allegations on Instagram!

On Saturday evening, the cult rock band around Lindemann released a statement and took a stand: “The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously.”

It is about serious mistreatment and abuse allegations. Illegal drugs are also said to have been involved – allegedly to make young women compliant.

What does Lindemann’s squad say about this? Rammstein: “We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows – in front of and behind the stage.”

The band only performed the night before in Odense, Denmark, and are in the middle of their European tour.

Now they write: “We condemn any kind of transgression and ask you: Do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. You have a right to your point of view. But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudiced either.”

Several women reported to BILD, WELT am SONNTAG, NDR and “Süddeutsche Zeitung” about unpleasant, abusive experiences at Rammstein concerts, including sexual acts that they allegedly did not consent to. Numerous young women are said to have been specifically recruited to have sex with Till Lindemann (60).

Rammstein and Till Lindemann were confronted with the allegations by the media. Both the band and the singer left the inquiries unanswered.