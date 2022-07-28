Sega Co., Ltd. announced that it will be officially released by Marvelous Inc for Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia today, July 28, 2022 (Thursday). Developed PlayStation®4 platform game “Ranch Story Olive Town and Hope Land SPECIAL”.

In addition to the main game, this game also adds content based on the additional plots in the Nintendo Switch™ version of the “Expanded Season Pass”, which is a special edition with even more value.

[官方网站] https：//asia.sega.com/bokumono/olive/ps4/cn/

■PV introducing the game content is now available

The video introduces you to the unique charm of this work, including the ability to freely manage the ranch while developing the forest, and to communicate with the residents of the town.

“Rancho Story Olive Town and the Land of Hope SPECIAL” introduction video

https：//www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mY4y1a7CF/

■Experience happy ranch life on PlayStation®4.

“Rancho Story Olive Town and the Land of Hope SPECIAL” Product Overview

In this game, you can grow vegetables and fruits, care for animals such as cows and alpacas in the green pastures. You can also meet the residents of the town and fall in love. This is a “warm life simulation game” where you can enjoy a full life.

In addition, by constantly exploring the vast forest and experiencing various discoveries and encounters, you can enjoy a higher degree of freedom in ranching management and a slow-paced life. In addition to the main game, this work also includes content centered on the additional script in the Nintendo Switch™ version of the “Expansion Season Pass”, a special edition that allows you to experience a different story from the main game!

※The main game is the content of the Nintendo Switch™ version updated to Version 1.1.0.

※The “Tourism Service Center” function in the Nintendo Switch™ version is not included in the PlayStation®4 version.

＜Recorded contents＞

①Characters from the “Ranch Story” series appear in “Olive Town”!

Based on the theme of previous works in the series, new places, residents, and love candidates have been added.

●Lake of the Wind

Blue Daisy, Neil, Sheena, Denhill from “The Land of the Origin of Ranch Story”

4 people will move to a well ventilated lakeside.

。

●Red Clay Oasis

Elise, Reg, Marianne, Joshua from Ranch Story

4 people will move to an exotic oasis.

●Dusk Island

Lisette, Rudis,

Tigray, Moria 4 will move to the historic island.

②Mini script

Includes mini-quests and activities, new costumes.

●Olive Town Mystery Documents

Together with Mackey and Cindy, you will unravel the truth about the bizarre events that shocked Olive Town!

The orthodox deduction plot added for the first time in “Ranch Story” is here!

●Legendary Coke Bang dance

With the efforts of the protagonist and the Kelebangs, the village of Kelebang is full of happiness.

Ignoring the tired and paralyzed Elder Bang, the Cola Bangs were immersed in the preparations for the celebration feast!

The legendary cola bang dance is about to revive!

■Create your own look with the additional download content “Heartbeat Outfit Set”!

The additional content “Heartbeat Costume Set” that includes many costumes for the main character and romance candidates is available on the PlayStation™Store from today.

＜Recorded contents＞

main character’s costume

Muppet set (2 types of protagonists)

●Yukata set (2 types of protagonists)

●School set (2 types of protagonists)

●Pitt and Claire’s suspenders style

●Youte and Naomi’s sweater style

●The western style of Kaaba and Nanami

Love Candidate Costumes

●Doll costume set (1 for each of 10 love candidates)

●School set (1 for each of 10 love candidates)

●Yukata set (1 for each of 10 candidates for love)

※”Heartbeat Costume Set” is an additional content of “Rancho Story Olive Town and Hope Land SPECIAL”. “Heartbeat Costume Set” cannot be played alone. It requires the game of “Rancho Story Olive Town and the Land of Hope SPECIAL”, please confirm carefully before purchasing.

※The content included in the “Heartbeat Costume Set” cannot currently be purchased separately.

※Please understand that the contents included in the “Heartbeat Costume Set” may be sold separately in the future.

※The protagonist’s additional costume can be changed after being made in the “Beauty Salon” that opens when the town development degree of Olive Town reaches 3 or higher.

※The additional costumes of the protagonist are not limited by the gender selected in the game.

※Additional costumes for Love Candidates can be changed after setting the corresponding costume to ON in “Switch Content” in “Downloadable Contents” on the title screen. ※Additional love candidates cannot be changed for “Blue Chrysanthemum” and “Neal” by the Lake of the Wind, “Elise” and “Regg” in Red Oasis, “Lisette” and “Rudis” in Dusk Island clothing.

※The “Heartbeat Costume Set” only includes additional costumes, and does not include items or land that can be developed.

■Asian version limited bonus “Panda’s Muppets”

“Panda’s Muppets”, released as an Asian-only bonus for the Nintendo Switch™ version, will be included in this game in advance.

※”Panda’s Doll Outfit” is a set that includes 2 in-game costumes, “Panda’s Doll Outfit” and “Panda Head Cover”.

※the image is only a reference.

Purchase bonus “Neil’s Jacket Style” for the download version

Purchase the download version of Ranch Story Olive Town and Hope Land SPECIAL on PlayStaion™Store to get “Neil’s Clip”

