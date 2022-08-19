Randomevent teamed up with Mizuno to bring the 2022 autumn and winter joint series this season. This round of cooperation is based on the theme of “IT’S BOTTOM OF THE 9TH”. Its creative inspiration comes from the second half of the last inning of the baseball game, which is the key tiebreaker. This collaboration will interpret this competitive sportsmanship through an attitude that encourages people to always have the belief in victory and the motivation to move forward even in the face of adversity. The cooperation between the two parties brings baseball jackets, hooded sweaters, long-sleeved T-Shirts, casual trousers, knitted trousers and knitted sweaters and other clothing items, as well as a pair of Wave Solar co-branded shoes, following the classic retro style of the 90s. Running shoe type, the color of the shoe body is highlighted by the strong contrast of black and green to reflect the style of the race. The upper is made of mirror leather, suede, mesh wrapping reflective and TPU and other materials spliced ​​and combined. The expressions of wrapping Velcro and text embossing also vividly show the theme of this cooperation from multiple levels and angles.

It is reported that the Randomevent x Mizuno joint series will be launched on the Randomevent official applet and offline stores on August 22, and will also log in to the Randomevent official online flagship store from August 26; Mizuno official channels will be on August 22. Series, and the Wave Solar cooperation shoes will be drawn on the official Mizuno platform on September 6, and interested friends should not miss it.