Home Entertainment Randomevent and Mizuno Release 2022 Fall/Winter Collaborative Collection
Entertainment

Randomevent and Mizuno Release 2022 Fall/Winter Collaborative Collection

by admin
Randomevent and Mizuno Release 2022 Fall/Winter Collaborative Collection

Randomevent teamed up with Mizuno to bring the 2022 autumn and winter joint series this season. This round of cooperation is based on the theme of “IT’S BOTTOM OF THE 9TH”. Its creative inspiration comes from the second half of the last inning of the baseball game, which is the key tiebreaker. This collaboration will interpret this competitive sportsmanship through an attitude that encourages people to always have the belief in victory and the motivation to move forward even in the face of adversity. The cooperation between the two parties brings baseball jackets, hooded sweaters, long-sleeved T-Shirts, casual trousers, knitted trousers and knitted sweaters and other clothing items, as well as a pair of Wave Solar co-branded shoes, following the classic retro style of the 90s. Running shoe type, the color of the shoe body is highlighted by the strong contrast of black and green to reflect the style of the race. The upper is made of mirror leather, suede, mesh wrapping reflective and TPU and other materials spliced ​​and combined. The expressions of wrapping Velcro and text embossing also vividly show the theme of this cooperation from multiple levels and angles.

It is reported that the Randomevent x Mizuno joint series will be launched on the Randomevent official applet and offline stores on August 22, and will also log in to the Randomevent official online flagship store from August 26; Mizuno official channels will be on August 22. Series, and the Wave Solar cooperation shoes will be drawn on the official Mizuno platform on September 6, and interested friends should not miss it.

See also  The film "Changjin Lake" will be released in North America and Australia

You may also like

Marvel’s annual blockbuster “Black Panther 2: Long Live...

Wilber Pan shared the method of losing 26...

The inflection point of the big guys from...

Clown Clown concert unexpectedly, fans fell from the...

“Miss Holmes 2” first exposure stills on Netflix...

Wu Lei and Zhao Lusi starring in “Moon...

The movie “Still Think You’re the Best” exposes...

The first sci-fi talk show in China lets...

The new horror adventure “Evil Song” will be...

“Broken Bridge” exposes the ending theme song of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy