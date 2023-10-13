Home » Randomevent Collaborates with SLAB TOWN to Open New Store in Shanghai
Randomevent Collaborates with SLAB TOWN to Open New Store in Shanghai

by admin
Randomevent Collaborates with SLAB TOWN to Open New Store in Shanghai

Randomevent Opens Third Physical Store in Shanghai with Independent Coffee Brand SLAB TOWN

Shanghai, China – Randomevent, a popular fashion brand, has recently opened its third physical store in Shanghai. This new store, located in Haisu Cultural Plaza, Changning District, is a joint project with the independent coffee brand SLAB TOWN. The design concept for the store was created by the Zach Architecture Design team.

The interior decoration of the store embraces a new retro space style. Walnut furniture display and a burgundy ceiling create a warm and inviting atmosphere for customers. The front desk showcases a specially designed LOGO light box, which combines with the bustling scene of people in the store, creating a unique and comfortable ambiance.

In addition to the physical store, Randomevent and SLAB TOWN collaborated on a new collection of long-sleeved T-shirts and hooded sweatshirt accessories. The theme of the collection is “Iced Coffee Warm Hearts,” aiming to promote a more open, inclusive, and warm attitude towards life. Just like SLAB TOWN, which explores new possibilities through coffee, Randomevent embodies the spirit of active exploration and self-discovery. The collaboration behind “Iced Coffee Warm Hearts” encourages breaking established frameworks, dissolving barriers, and embracing the present moment to enjoy life to the fullest.

Randomevent Shanghai C-PARK Store is still open for business and can be found at A-L1-01-02, No. 658 Zhaohua Road, Changning District, Shanghai. This new store offers customers a unique shopping experience paired with the aromatic ambiance of SLAB TOWN’s coffee.

