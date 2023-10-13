Randomevent Collaborates with SLAB TOWN to Open New Store in Shanghai

Randomevent Opens Third Physical Store in Shanghai with Independent Coffee Brand SLAB TOWN

Shanghai, China – Randomevent, a popular fashion brand, has recently opened its third physical store in Shanghai. This new store, located in Haisu Cultural Plaza, Changning District, is a joint project with the independent coffee brand SLAB TOWN. The design concept for the store was created by the Zach Architecture Design team.

The interior decoration of the store embraces a new retro space style. Walnut furniture display and a burgundy ceiling create a warm and inviting atmosphere for customers. The front desk showcases a specially designed LOGO light box, which combines with the bustling scene of people in the store, creating a unique and comfortable ambiance.

In addition to the physical store, Randomevent and SLAB TOWN collaborated on a new collection of long-sleeved T-shirts and hooded sweatshirt accessories. The theme of the collection is “Iced Coffee Warm Hearts,” aiming to promote a more open, inclusive, and warm attitude towards life. Just like SLAB TOWN, which explores new possibilities through coffee, Randomevent embodies the spirit of active exploration and self-discovery. The collaboration behind “Iced Coffee Warm Hearts” encourages breaking established frameworks, dissolving barriers, and embracing the present moment to enjoy life to the fullest.

Randomevent Shanghai C-PARK Store is still open for business and can be found at A-L1-01-02, No. 658 Zhaohua Road, Changning District, Shanghai. This new store offers customers a unique shopping experience paired with the aromatic ambiance of SLAB TOWN’s coffee.

