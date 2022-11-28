Randomevent once again joined hands with MIZUNO to bring a new “IT’ S BOTTOM OF THE 9TH” WAVE PROPHECY LS RDET cooperation shoes. The design inspiration comes from the second half of the last inning of a baseball game, which is the crucial deciding game. The two sides use the contrast of black and green to highlight the tension and anxiety of the game atmosphere. The shoes are designed with a variety of material collage combinations, and at the same time use mechanical cushioning technology to make a deeper interpretation of the spirit of competitive sports and the connotation of this cooperation.

The overall shoe body of WAVE PROPHECY LS RDET is made of mirror leather, mesh wrapping, suede and TPU and other materials. The groove printing metal silver and green design and the expression technique of text embossing show the shoe from multiple angles and layers type appearance. The upper is made of AIRmesh large-hole double-layer breathable mesh. The outer layer is breathable and light, and the inner layer is soft and skin-friendly, which can reduce the friction pressure on the instep of the shoe. The double-Wave structure of the midsole is connected with the connecting columns. The appearance design is unique, and the mecha style is fully displayed. At the same time, it can effectively achieve the shock absorption effect, and the upper foot is light and comfortable. The SmoothRide wavy design of the sole ensures smooth contact between the sole and the ground during exercise, and is wear-resistant and non-slip. Not only that, in order to better reduce the burden of exercise, the Premium insock thickened insole can maximize the comfort and breathability of the feet.

In addition, this cooperation also takes the theme concept of “IT’ S BOTTOM OF THE 9TH” as the starting point for the creation, draws the graphics of the baseball field on the shoe box cover, cuts along the surface to indicate the dotted line, and then assembles it into a three-dimensional The stadium model is very commemorative. The design of the boot cover is inspired by the running base in a baseball game, and the muddy color is more suitable for the environment of the baseball field. The Velcro can be worn down and fixed through the hollow structure of the sole, which is convenient to wear, sandproof and has a great sense of shape.

It is reported that the cooperative shoes will be sold for a limited time through the official flagship store of Randomevent from 10:00 on December 8th to 18:00 on December 10th, and the brand’s official applet and all offline stores will be released simultaneously at 10:00 on December 9th . Among them, the limited gift box (including special shoe box and shoe cover) is only distributed in Randomevent offline stores.