Randomevent once again teamed up with outdoor brand Gramicci to launch a new 2022 winter joint series. The theme of this cooperation concept is “JUMP IN NEON”. On the basis of continuing the connotation of encouraging everyone to go outdoors and experience nature, it refocuses its attention on the space carrier of the city, and maintains curiosity and active exploration in daily life. Under the colorful neon lights, draw inspiration from life, so as to know more about life itself, and enjoy the fun of exploring outdoors. In order to fit the cooperation theme of this “JUMP IN NEON”, this cooperation will release urban pattern lamb velvet jacket, multi-color label corduroy shirt jacket and trousers, dropped shoulder quilted down jacket, irregular color contrast stitching windbreaker jacket , distressed washed casual trousers, wide-leg woolen overalls and other items suitable for various outdoor and urban life scenarios. While providing a sense of comfort and leisure, it can also give more practicality and style to daily wear, so as to perfectly match the different personal styles of the brands.

The new Randomevent x Gramicci joint series is now on sale through Randomevent’s official channels, and interested friends should not miss it.