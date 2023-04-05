Home Entertainment Ranked No. 1 in the box office of Japanese animation in China: “Journey to Suzuya” received 9 points of praise from IGN – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
Entertainment

Ranked No. 1 in the box office of Japanese animation in China: “Journey to Suzuya” received 9 points of praise from IGN – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Ranked No. 1 in the box office of Japanese animation in China: “Journey to Suzuya” received 9 points of praise from IGN – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

Ranked No. 1 in the box office of Japanese animation in China: “Journey to Suzuya” received 9 points of praise from IGN

2023-04-04 19:48:19 Source: Fast Technology Author: Naihe Editor: Naihe Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Today, “Journey to Bell Bud” officially announced that the cumulative domestic box office of the film exceeded 575 million yuan, surpassing the total box office of “Your Name” released in 2016, and becoming the first Japanese animation film in Chinese film history.

And immediately after,IGN released the film review of “Journey to Bell Bud”, and generously scored 9 points.

In its review, IGN pointed out that “The Journey of Bell Bud” is a charming animated film that depicts the sad story process in a creative and thoughtful way. The film has a strong cast, a moving soundtrack, and some really stunning animations.

While there are some formulaic elements in the structure of the story, there are some minor flaws in the layering of the 2D animation,But even with these minor missteps, “Journey to Suzuya” is a fantastic piece of work because of its riveting plot and impressively touching moments.

It is worth mentioning that “Journey to Bell Bud” currently has a score of 7.4 on Douban. The main negative comments are that the emotional line of this work is relatively abrupt and the foreshadowing is insufficient.

Ranked No. 1 in the box office of Japanese animation in China:

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Nai He

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

See also  Experts analyze the root cause of shopping addiction on Double Eleven: it is all deliberately created by merchants--Fast Technology--Technology changes the future

You may also like

To taste oriental aesthetics, just watch Henan Satellite...

America and Asia merged?: the supercontinent that would...

The 2023 Qingming Wonderful Tour is here to...

What happened to other works?

A new ruling in Córdoba considered that child...

Mansion Sound ƳȽ֡Ӱ͵Ƶң Solid State Logic ̨Ϊ

Wado de Pedro affirmed that there will be...

Watching the Shen Yun legal elites has a...

He raised and sold dogs illegally: he is...

Shen Yun arrives in Adelaide, the first stop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy