Ranked No. 1 in the box office of Japanese animation in China: “Journey to Suzuya” received 9 points of praise from IGN

Today, “Journey to Bell Bud” officially announced that the cumulative domestic box office of the film exceeded 575 million yuan, surpassing the total box office of “Your Name” released in 2016, and becoming the first Japanese animation film in Chinese film history.

And immediately after,IGN released the film review of “Journey to Bell Bud”, and generously scored 9 points.

In its review, IGN pointed out that “The Journey of Bell Bud” is a charming animated film that depicts the sad story process in a creative and thoughtful way. The film has a strong cast, a moving soundtrack, and some really stunning animations.

While there are some formulaic elements in the structure of the story, there are some minor flaws in the layering of the 2D animation,But even with these minor missteps, “Journey to Suzuya” is a fantastic piece of work because of its riveting plot and impressively touching moments.

It is worth mentioning that “Journey to Bell Bud” currently has a score of 7.4 on Douban. The main negative comments are that the emotional line of this work is relatively abrupt and the foreshadowing is insufficient.