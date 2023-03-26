Portal Aviação Brasil is publishing today the ranking of passengers boarded in Brazil, by national and international airlines, for the period of January and February 2023.
For a quick understanding, let’s exemplify the first place in the ranking, São Paulo International Airport – Guarulhos. The first column of data, on the left), brings the total number of shipments and how much this represents, in percentage, in the overall total for Brazil. The line sequence shows how many of those boarded passengers were on domestic and/or international flights and, later, in the data line, the share of the domestic and/or international total, compared to the total for Brazil.
We excluded from this calculation the movement of general aviation and air taxi, which may generate some variation with the statistics of the airports themselves.
Shipments in Brazil in 2023
|Position
|Airport of origin
|Grand total
|Grand total
|Grand total
|passengers
|Participation
|passengers
|Participation
|Total
|Total Percentage
|Domestic
|International
|Domestic
|International
|1º
|Sao Paulo – Guarulhos (SP)
|3,154,482
|18.64%
|2,103,141
|1,051,341
|13.81%
|62.19%
|2º
|Sao Paulo – Congonhas (SP)
|1,622,041
|9.59%
|1,622,041
|10.65%
|3º
|Brasilia DF)
|1,175,416
|6.95%
|1,135,708
|39,708
|7.46%
|2.35%
|4º
|Campinas – Viracopos (SP)
|1,049,375
|6.20%
|959,647
|89,728
|6.30%
|5.31%
|5º
|Rio de Janeiro – Santos Dumont (RJ)
|958,274
|5.66%
|958,274
|6.29%
|6º
|Belo Horizonte – Confins (MG)
|826,331
|4.88%
|804,848
|21,483
|5.29%
|1.27%
|7º
|Reefs (PE)
|795,716
|4.70%
|775,053
|20,663
|5.09%
|1.22%
|8º
|Salvador (BA)
|632,405
|3.74%
|604,777
|27,628
|3.97%
|1.63%
|9º
|Rio de Janeiro – Galeao (RJ)
|627,150
|3.71%
|326,529
|300,621
|2.14%
|17.78%
|10º
|Porto Alegre (RS)
|552,856
|3.27%
|528,648
|24,208
|3.47%
|1.43%
|11º
|Fortaleza (EC)
|540,581
|3.20%
|519,750
|20,831
|3.41%
|1.23%
|12º
|Curitiba – Afonso Pena (PR)
|398,238
|2.35%
|391,816
|6,422
|2.57%
|0.38%
|13º
|Florianopolis (SC)
|357,570
|2.11%
|301,922
|55,648
|1.98%
|3.29%
|14º
|Bethlehem – Val de Cans (PA)
|286,696
|1.69%
|276,871
|9,825
|1.82%
|0.58%
|15º
|Goiania (GO)
|273,769
|1.62%
|273,769
|1.80%
|16º
|Cuiabá (MT)
|255,863
|1.51%
|255,863
|1.68%
|17º
|Natal – São Gonçalo do Amarante (RN)
|240,877
|1.42%
|234,137
|6,740
|1.54%
|0.40%
|18º
|Manaus (AM)
|238,673
|1.41%
|230,042
|8,631
|1.51%
|0.51%
|19º
|Vitória (ES)
|237,743
|1.41%
|237,743
|1.56%
|20º
|Maceio (AL)
|234,963
|1.39%
|232,344
|2,619
|1.53%
|0.15%
|21º
|Porto Seguro (BA)
|222,698
|1.32%
|222,698
|1.46%
|22º
|Navegantes (SC)
|193,370
|1.14%
|193,370
|1.27%
|23º
|Foz do Iguacu (PR)
|185,775
|1.10%
|181,962
|3,813
|1.19%
|0.23%
|24º
|Joao Pessoa (PB)
|131,474
|0.78%
|131,412
|62
|0.86%
|0.00%
|25º
|Saint Louis (MA)
|125,606
|0.74%
|125,606
|0.82%
|26º
|Campo Grande (MS)
|121,619
|0.72%
|121,619
|0.80%
|27º
|Aracaju (SE)
|101,068
|0.60%
|101,068
|0.66%
|28º
|Teresina (PI)
|92,327
|0.55%
|92,327
|0.61%
|29º
|Uberlândia (MG)
|81,015
|0.48%
|81,015
|0.53%
|30º
|Ilhéus (BA)
|62,787
|0.37%
|62,787
|0.41%
|31º
|Porto Velho (RO)
|61,818
|0.37%
|61,818
|0.41%
|32º
|Sao Jose do Rio Preto (SP)
|53,971
|0.32%
|53,971
|0.35%
|33º
|Londrina (PR)
|53,949
|0.32%
|53,949
|0.35%
|34º
|Palmas (TO)
|52,325
|0.31%
|52,325
|0.34%
|35º
|Macapá (AP)
|52,187
|0.31%
|52,187
|0.34%
|36º
|Maringá (PR)
|50,181
|0.30%
|50,181
|0.33%
|37º
|Ribeirão Preto (SP)
|45,411
|0.27%
|45,411
|0.30%
|38º
|Chapeco (SC)
|45,336
|0.27%
|45,336
|0.30%
|39º
|Petrolina (PE)
|41,576
|0.25%
|41,576
|0.27%
|40º
|Juazeiro do Norte (CE)
|40,548
|0.24%
|40,548
|0.27%
|41º
|Vitória da Conquista (BA)
|39,412
|0.23%
|39,412
|0.26%
|42º
|Boa Vista (RR)
|36,849
|0.22%
|36,827
|22
|0.24%
|0.00%
|43º
|Santarém (PA)
|33,425
|0.20%
|33,425
|0.22%
|44º
|rattlesnake (PR)
|31,256
|0.18%
|31,256
|0.21%
|45º
|Rio Branco (AC)
|30,124
|0.18%
|30,124
|0.20%
|46º
|Joinville (SC)
|29,155
|0.17%
|29,155
|0.19%
|47º
|Montes Claros (MG)
|28,585
|0.17%
|28,585
|0.19%
|48º
|Marabá (PA)
|28,080
|0.17%
|28,080
|0.18%
|49º
|Jericoacoara (CE)
|27,751
|0.16%
|27,751
|0.18%
|50º
|Fernando de Noronha (PE)
|25,374
|0.15%
|25,374
|0.17%
|51º
|Caxias do Sul (RS)
|23,686
|0.14%
|23,686
|0.16%
|52º
|Sinop (MT)
|23,558
|0.14%
|23,558
|0.15%
|53º
|Presidente Prudente (SP)
|22,588
|0.13%
|22,588
|0.15%
|54º
|Empress (MA)
|20,088
|0.12%
|20,088
|0.13%
|55º
|Ipatinga (MG)
|17,127
|0.10%
|17,127
|0.11%
|56º
|Passo Fundo (RS)
|15,563
|0.09%
|15,563
|0.10%
|57º
|Goianá (MG)
|14,532
|0.09%
|14,532
|0.10%
|58º
|Campina Grande (PB)
|10,286
|0.06%
|10,286
|0.07%
|59º
|Jaguar (SC)
|9,316
|0.06%
|9,316
|0.06%
|60º
|Aracatuba (SP)
|8,802
|0.05%
|8,802
|0.06%
|61º
|Carajás (PA)
|7,646
|0.05%
|7,646
|0.05%
|62º
|Altamira (PA)
|7,112
|0.04%
|7,112
|0.05%
|63º
|Barriers (BA)
|7,007
|0.04%
|7,007
|0.05%
|64º
|Uberaba (MG)
|6,875
|0.04%
|6,875
|0.05%
|65º
|Governor Valadares (MG)
|6,504
|0.04%
|6,504
|0.04%
|66º
|Ponta Porã (MS)
|6,106
|0.04%
|6,106
|0.04%
|67º
|Balls (RS)
|5,493
|0.03%
|5,493
|0.04%
|68º
|One – Hotel Transamerica (BA)
|5,471
|0.03%
|5,471
|0.04%
|69º
|Santo Angelo (RS)
|5,163
|0.03%
|5,163
|0.03%
|70º
|Cabo Frio (RJ)
|5,142
|0.03%
|4,663
|479
|0.03%
|0.03%
|71º
|Bauru – Arealva (SP)
|4,723
|0.03%
|4,723
|0.03%
|72º
|Tabatinga (AM)
|4,633
|0.03%
|4,633
|0.03%
|73º
|Cacoal (RO)
|4,566
|0.03%
|4,566
|0.03%
|74º
|Ji-Paraná (RO)
|4,556
|0.03%
|4,556
|0.03%
|75º
|Coari – Urucu (AM)
|4,519
|0.03%
|4,519
|0.03%
|76º
|Caldas Novas (GO)
|4,052
|0.02%
|4,052
|0.03%
|77º
|Vilhena (RO)
|4,044
|0.02%
|4,044
|0.03%
|78º
|Smile (MT)
|4,012
|0.02%
|4,012
|0.03%
|79º
|Alta Floresta (MT)
|3,986
|0.02%
|3,986
|0.03%
|80º
|Bonito (MS)
|3,758
|0.02%
|3,758
|0.02%
|81º
|Parintins (AM)
|3,583
|0.02%
|3,583
|0.02%
|82º
|Santa Maria (RS)
|3,019
|0.02%
|3,019
|0.02%
|83º
|Uruguayan (RS)
|2,891
|0.02%
|2,891
|0.02%
|84º
|Southern Cross (AC)
|2,836
|0.02%
|2,836
|0.02%
|85º
|Macaé (RJ)
|2,761
|0.02%
|2,761
|0.02%
|86º
|Mossoró (RN)
|2,644
|0.02%
|2,644
|0.02%
|87º
|Corumba (MS)
|2,599
|0.02%
|2,599
|0.02%
|88º
|Rio Verde (GO)
|2,521
|0.01%
|2,521
|0.02%
|89º
|Marília (SP)
|2,426
|0.01%
|2,426
|0.02%
|90º
|Tefe (AM)
|2,375
|0.01%
|2,375
|0.02%
|91º
|Rondonópolis (MT)
|2,350
|0.01%
|2,350
|0.02%
|92º
|Parnaiba (PI)
|2,109
|0.01%
|2,109
|0.01%
|93º
|Itaituba (PA)
|2,056
|0.01%
|2,056
|0.01%
|94º
|Three Lagoons (MS)
|1,968
|0.01%
|1,968
|0.01%
|95º
|Guanambi (BA)
|1,944
|0.01%
|1,944
|0.01%
|96º
|Sheets (BA)
|1,857
|0.01%
|1,857
|0.01%
|97º
|Chariots (AM)
|1,856
|0.01%
|1,856
|0.01%
|98º
|Fields (RJ)
|1,712
|0.01%
|1,712
|0.01%
|99º
|Feira de Santana (BA)
|1,662
|0.01%
|1,662
|0.01%
|100º
|Correia Pinto (SC)
|1,661
|0.01%
|1,661
|0.01%
|101º
|Paul Afonso (BA)
|1,602
|0.01%
|1,602
|0.01%
|102º
|Araguaína (TO)
|1,469
|0.01%
|1,469
|0.01%
|103º
|Pato Branco (PR)
|1,441
|0.01%
|1,441
|0.01%
|104º
|Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira (AM)
|1,398
|0.01%
|1,398
|0.01%
|105º
|Guarapuava (PR)
|1,332
|0.01%
|1,332
|0.01%
|106º
|Ponta Grossa (PR)
|1,314
|0.01%
|1,314
|0.01%
|107º
|Toledo (PR)
|1,079
|0.01%
|1,079
|0.01%
|108º
|Eirunépe (AM)
|955
|0.01%
|955
|0.01%
|109º
|Teixeira de Freitas (BA)
|834
|0.00%
|834
|0.01%
|110º
|Trumpets (PA)
|793
|0.00%
|793
|0.01%
|111º
|Cairu (BA)
|777
|0.00%
|777
|0.01%
|112º
|Rio de Janeiro – Jacarepaguá (RJ)
|713
|0.00%
|713
|0.00%
|113º
|Oiapoque (AP)
|526
|0.00%
|526
|0.00%
|114º
|Sao Raimundo Nonato (PI)
|406
|0.00%
|406
|0.00%
|115º
|Jundiaí (SP)
|161
|0.00%
|161
|0.00%
|116º
|Brief (PA)
|155
|0.00%
|155
|0.00%
|117º
|Teófilo Otoni (MG)
|143
|0.00%
|143
|0.00%
|118º
|Varginha (MG)
|125
|0.00%
|125
|0.00%
|119º
|Coari (AM)
|103
|0.00%
|103
|0.00%
|120º
|Apuí (AM)
|101
|0.00%
|101
|0.00%
|121º
|Ducks (PB)
|100
|0.00%
|100
|0.00%
|122º
|Maraú (BA)
|85
|0.00%
|85
|0.00%
|123º
|Manicore (AM)
|85
|0.00%
|85
|0.00%
|124º
|Umuarama (PR)
|75
|0.00%
|75
|0.00%
|125º
|Patos de Minas (MG)
|74
|0.00%
|74
|0.00%
|126º
|Monte Dourado (PA)
|70
|0.00%
|70
|0.00%
|127º
|Paragominas (MG)
|65
|0.00%
|65
|0.00%
|128º
|Port of Moz (PA)
|54
|0.00%
|54
|0.00%
|129º
|Santa Isabel do Rio Negro (AM)
|53
|0.00%
|53
|0.00%
|130º
|Paracatu (MG)
|53
|0.00%
|53
|0.00%
|131º
|Barreirinhas (MA)
|50
|0.00%
|50
|0.00%
|132º
|Barcelona (AM)
|48
|0.00%
|48
|0.00%
|133º
|Aracati (CE)
|44
|0.00%
|44
|0.00%
|134º
|Combat (AM)
|43
|0.00%
|43
|0.00%
|135º
|Aripuanã (MT)
|43
|0.00%
|43
|0.00%
|136º
|Barra dos Garças (MT)
|42
|0.00%
|42
|0.00%
|137º
|Serra Talhada (PE)
|41
|0.00%
|41
|0.00%
|138º
|Guaíra (PR)
|37
|0.00%
|37
|0.00%
|139º
|Canela (RS)
|35
|0.00%
|35
|0.00%
|140º
|Sobral (CE)
|31
|0.00%
|31
|0.00%
|141º
|Crateus (EC)
|31
|0.00%
|31
|0.00%
|142º
|Arapinine (PE)
|29
|0.00%
|29
|0.00%
|143º
|Saint Benedict (CE)
|28
|0.00%
|28
|0.00%
|144º
|Caruaru (PE)
|24
|0.00%
|24
|0.00%
|145º
|Bagé (RS)
|24
|0.00%
|24
|0.00%
|146º
|Almeirim (PA)
|21
|0.00%
|21
|0.00%
|147º
|Good Water (MT)
|21
|0.00%
|21
|0.00%
|148º
|Maues (AM)
|20
|0.00%
|20
|0.00%
|149º
|Alegrete (RS)
|17
|0.00%
|17
|0.00%
|150º
|Labrea (AM)
|15
|0.00%
|15
|0.00%
|151º
|Iguatu (EC)
|15
|0.00%
|15
|0.00%
|152º
|Santa Rosa (RS)
|14
|0.00%
|14
|0.00%
|153º
|Salinópolis (PA)
|11
|0.00%
|11
|0.00%
|154º
|Garanhuns (PE)
|11
|0.00%
|11
|0.00%
|155º
|Telêmaco Borba (PR)
|10
|0.00%
|10
|0.00%
|156º
|Santa Cruz do Sul (RS)
|10
|0.00%
|10
|0.00%
|157º
|Tucuruí (PA)
|6
|0.00%
|6
|0.00%
|158º
|Óbidos (PA)
|5
|0.00%
|5
|0.00%
|159º
|Juina (MT)
|5
|0.00%
|5
|0.00%
|160º
|Oriximine (PA)
|3
|0.00%
|3
|0.00%
|161º
|União da Vitória (PR)
|2
|0.00%
|2
|0.00%
|162º
|Monte Alegre (PA)
|1
|0.00%
|1
|0.00%
|16,918,693
|100.00%
|15,228,221
|1,690,472
|100.00%
|100.00%
Post Views: 776