Portal Aviação Brasil is publishing today the ranking of passengers boarded in Brazil, by national and international airlines, for the period of January and February 2023.

For a quick understanding, let’s exemplify the first place in the ranking, São Paulo International Airport – Guarulhos. The first column of data, on the left), brings the total number of shipments and how much this represents, in percentage, in the overall total for Brazil. The line sequence shows how many of those boarded passengers were on domestic and/or international flights and, later, in the data line, the share of the domestic and/or international total, compared to the total for Brazil.

We excluded from this calculation the movement of general aviation and air taxi, which may generate some variation with the statistics of the airports themselves.

Shipments in Brazil in 2023

Position Airport of origin Grand total Grand total Grand total passengers Participation passengers Participation Total Total Percentage Domestic International Domestic International 1º Sao Paulo – Guarulhos (SP) 3,154,482 18.64% 2,103,141 1,051,341 13.81% 62.19% 2º Sao Paulo – Congonhas (SP) 1,622,041 9.59% 1,622,041 10.65% 3º Brasilia DF) 1,175,416 6.95% 1,135,708 39,708 7.46% 2.35% 4º Campinas – Viracopos (SP) 1,049,375 6.20% 959,647 89,728 6.30% 5.31% 5º Rio de Janeiro – Santos Dumont (RJ) 958,274 5.66% 958,274 6.29% 6º Belo Horizonte – Confins (MG) 826,331 4.88% 804,848 21,483 5.29% 1.27% 7º Reefs (PE) 795,716 4.70% 775,053 20,663 5.09% 1.22% 8º Salvador (BA) 632,405 3.74% 604,777 27,628 3.97% 1.63% 9º Rio de Janeiro – Galeao (RJ) 627,150 3.71% 326,529 300,621 2.14% 17.78% 10º Porto Alegre (RS) 552,856 3.27% 528,648 24,208 3.47% 1.43% 11º Fortaleza (EC) 540,581 3.20% 519,750 20,831 3.41% 1.23% 12º Curitiba – Afonso Pena (PR) 398,238 2.35% 391,816 6,422 2.57% 0.38% 13º Florianopolis (SC) 357,570 2.11% 301,922 55,648 1.98% 3.29% 14º Bethlehem – Val de Cans (PA) 286,696 1.69% 276,871 9,825 1.82% 0.58% 15º Goiania (GO) 273,769 1.62% 273,769 1.80% 16º Cuiabá (MT) 255,863 1.51% 255,863 1.68% 17º Natal – São Gonçalo do Amarante (RN) 240,877 1.42% 234,137 6,740 1.54% 0.40% 18º Manaus (AM) 238,673 1.41% 230,042 8,631 1.51% 0.51% 19º Vitória (ES) 237,743 1.41% 237,743 1.56% 20º Maceio (AL) 234,963 1.39% 232,344 2,619 1.53% 0.15% 21º Porto Seguro (BA) 222,698 1.32% 222,698 1.46% 22º Navegantes (SC) 193,370 1.14% 193,370 1.27% 23º Foz do Iguacu (PR) 185,775 1.10% 181,962 3,813 1.19% 0.23% 24º Joao Pessoa (PB) 131,474 0.78% 131,412 62 0.86% 0.00% 25º Saint Louis (MA) 125,606 0.74% 125,606 0.82% 26º Campo Grande (MS) 121,619 0.72% 121,619 0.80% 27º Aracaju (SE) 101,068 0.60% 101,068 0.66% 28º Teresina (PI) 92,327 0.55% 92,327 0.61% 29º Uberlândia (MG) 81,015 0.48% 81,015 0.53% 30º Ilhéus (BA) 62,787 0.37% 62,787 0.41% 31º Porto Velho (RO) 61,818 0.37% 61,818 0.41% 32º Sao Jose do Rio Preto (SP) 53,971 0.32% 53,971 0.35% 33º Londrina (PR) 53,949 0.32% 53,949 0.35% 34º Palmas (TO) 52,325 0.31% 52,325 0.34% 35º Macapá (AP) 52,187 0.31% 52,187 0.34% 36º Maringá (PR) 50,181 0.30% 50,181 0.33% 37º Ribeirão Preto (SP) 45,411 0.27% 45,411 0.30% 38º Chapeco (SC) 45,336 0.27% 45,336 0.30% 39º Petrolina (PE) 41,576 0.25% 41,576 0.27% 40º Juazeiro do Norte (CE) 40,548 0.24% 40,548 0.27% 41º Vitória da Conquista (BA) 39,412 0.23% 39,412 0.26% 42º Boa Vista (RR) 36,849 0.22% 36,827 22 0.24% 0.00% 43º Santarém (PA) 33,425 0.20% 33,425 0.22% 44º rattlesnake (PR) 31,256 0.18% 31,256 0.21% 45º Rio Branco (AC) 30,124 0.18% 30,124 0.20% 46º Joinville (SC) 29,155 0.17% 29,155 0.19% 47º Montes Claros (MG) 28,585 0.17% 28,585 0.19% 48º Marabá (PA) 28,080 0.17% 28,080 0.18% 49º Jericoacoara (CE) 27,751 0.16% 27,751 0.18% 50º Fernando de Noronha (PE) 25,374 0.15% 25,374 0.17% 51º Caxias do Sul (RS) 23,686 0.14% 23,686 0.16% 52º Sinop (MT) 23,558 0.14% 23,558 0.15% 53º Presidente Prudente (SP) 22,588 0.13% 22,588 0.15% 54º Empress (MA) 20,088 0.12% 20,088 0.13% 55º Ipatinga (MG) 17,127 0.10% 17,127 0.11% 56º Passo Fundo (RS) 15,563 0.09% 15,563 0.10% 57º Goianá (MG) 14,532 0.09% 14,532 0.10% 58º Campina Grande (PB) 10,286 0.06% 10,286 0.07% 59º Jaguar (SC) 9,316 0.06% 9,316 0.06% 60º Aracatuba (SP) 8,802 0.05% 8,802 0.06% 61º Carajás (PA) 7,646 0.05% 7,646 0.05% 62º Altamira (PA) 7,112 0.04% 7,112 0.05% 63º Barriers (BA) 7,007 0.04% 7,007 0.05% 64º Uberaba (MG) 6,875 0.04% 6,875 0.05% 65º Governor Valadares (MG) 6,504 0.04% 6,504 0.04% 66º Ponta Porã (MS) 6,106 0.04% 6,106 0.04% 67º Balls (RS) 5,493 0.03% 5,493 0.04% 68º One – Hotel Transamerica (BA) 5,471 0.03% 5,471 0.04% 69º Santo Angelo (RS) 5,163 0.03% 5,163 0.03% 70º Cabo Frio (RJ) 5,142 0.03% 4,663 479 0.03% 0.03% 71º Bauru – Arealva (SP) 4,723 0.03% 4,723 0.03% 72º Tabatinga (AM) 4,633 0.03% 4,633 0.03% 73º Cacoal (RO) 4,566 0.03% 4,566 0.03% 74º Ji-Paraná (RO) 4,556 0.03% 4,556 0.03% 75º Coari – Urucu (AM) 4,519 0.03% 4,519 0.03% 76º Caldas Novas (GO) 4,052 0.02% 4,052 0.03% 77º Vilhena (RO) 4,044 0.02% 4,044 0.03% 78º Smile (MT) 4,012 0.02% 4,012 0.03% 79º Alta Floresta (MT) 3,986 0.02% 3,986 0.03% 80º Bonito (MS) 3,758 0.02% 3,758 0.02% 81º Parintins (AM) 3,583 0.02% 3,583 0.02% 82º Santa Maria (RS) 3,019 0.02% 3,019 0.02% 83º Uruguayan (RS) 2,891 0.02% 2,891 0.02% 84º Southern Cross (AC) 2,836 0.02% 2,836 0.02% 85º Macaé (RJ) 2,761 0.02% 2,761 0.02% 86º Mossoró (RN) 2,644 0.02% 2,644 0.02% 87º Corumba (MS) 2,599 0.02% 2,599 0.02% 88º Rio Verde (GO) 2,521 0.01% 2,521 0.02% 89º Marília (SP) 2,426 0.01% 2,426 0.02% 90º Tefe (AM) 2,375 0.01% 2,375 0.02% 91º Rondonópolis (MT) 2,350 0.01% 2,350 0.02% 92º Parnaiba (PI) 2,109 0.01% 2,109 0.01% 93º Itaituba (PA) 2,056 0.01% 2,056 0.01% 94º Three Lagoons (MS) 1,968 0.01% 1,968 0.01% 95º Guanambi (BA) 1,944 0.01% 1,944 0.01% 96º Sheets (BA) 1,857 0.01% 1,857 0.01% 97º Chariots (AM) 1,856 0.01% 1,856 0.01% 98º Fields (RJ) 1,712 0.01% 1,712 0.01% 99º Feira de Santana (BA) 1,662 0.01% 1,662 0.01% 100º Correia Pinto (SC) 1,661 0.01% 1,661 0.01% 101º Paul Afonso (BA) 1,602 0.01% 1,602 0.01% 102º Araguaína (TO) 1,469 0.01% 1,469 0.01% 103º Pato Branco (PR) 1,441 0.01% 1,441 0.01% 104º Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira (AM) 1,398 0.01% 1,398 0.01% 105º Guarapuava (PR) 1,332 0.01% 1,332 0.01% 106º Ponta Grossa (PR) 1,314 0.01% 1,314 0.01% 107º Toledo (PR) 1,079 0.01% 1,079 0.01% 108º Eirunépe (AM) 955 0.01% 955 0.01% 109º Teixeira de Freitas (BA) 834 0.00% 834 0.01% 110º Trumpets (PA) 793 0.00% 793 0.01% 111º Cairu (BA) 777 0.00% 777 0.01% 112º Rio de Janeiro – Jacarepaguá (RJ) 713 0.00% 713 0.00% 113º Oiapoque (AP) 526 0.00% 526 0.00% 114º Sao Raimundo Nonato (PI) 406 0.00% 406 0.00% 115º Jundiaí (SP) 161 0.00% 161 0.00% 116º Brief (PA) 155 0.00% 155 0.00% 117º Teófilo Otoni (MG) 143 0.00% 143 0.00% 118º Varginha (MG) 125 0.00% 125 0.00% 119º Coari (AM) 103 0.00% 103 0.00% 120º Apuí (AM) 101 0.00% 101 0.00% 121º Ducks (PB) 100 0.00% 100 0.00% 122º Maraú (BA) 85 0.00% 85 0.00% 123º Manicore (AM) 85 0.00% 85 0.00% 124º Umuarama (PR) 75 0.00% 75 0.00% 125º Patos de Minas (MG) 74 0.00% 74 0.00% 126º Monte Dourado (PA) 70 0.00% 70 0.00% 127º Paragominas (MG) 65 0.00% 65 0.00% 128º Port of Moz (PA) 54 0.00% 54 0.00% 129º Santa Isabel do Rio Negro (AM) 53 0.00% 53 0.00% 130º Paracatu (MG) 53 0.00% 53 0.00% 131º Barreirinhas (MA) 50 0.00% 50 0.00% 132º Barcelona (AM) 48 0.00% 48 0.00% 133º Aracati (CE) 44 0.00% 44 0.00% 134º Combat (AM) 43 0.00% 43 0.00% 135º Aripuanã (MT) 43 0.00% 43 0.00% 136º Barra dos Garças (MT) 42 0.00% 42 0.00% 137º Serra Talhada (PE) 41 0.00% 41 0.00% 138º Guaíra (PR) 37 0.00% 37 0.00% 139º Canela (RS) 35 0.00% 35 0.00% 140º Sobral (CE) 31 0.00% 31 0.00% 141º Crateus (EC) 31 0.00% 31 0.00% 142º Arapinine (PE) 29 0.00% 29 0.00% 143º Saint Benedict (CE) 28 0.00% 28 0.00% 144º Caruaru (PE) 24 0.00% 24 0.00% 145º Bagé (RS) 24 0.00% 24 0.00% 146º Almeirim (PA) 21 0.00% 21 0.00% 147º Good Water (MT) 21 0.00% 21 0.00% 148º Maues (AM) 20 0.00% 20 0.00% 149º Alegrete (RS) 17 0.00% 17 0.00% 150º Labrea (AM) 15 0.00% 15 0.00% 151º Iguatu (EC) 15 0.00% 15 0.00% 152º Santa Rosa (RS) 14 0.00% 14 0.00% 153º Salinópolis (PA) 11 0.00% 11 0.00% 154º Garanhuns (PE) 11 0.00% 11 0.00% 155º Telêmaco Borba (PR) 10 0.00% 10 0.00% 156º Santa Cruz do Sul (RS) 10 0.00% 10 0.00% 157º Tucuruí (PA) 6 0.00% 6 0.00% 158º Óbidos (PA) 5 0.00% 5 0.00% 159º Juina (MT) 5 0.00% 5 0.00% 160º Oriximine (PA) 3 0.00% 3 0.00% 161º União da Vitória (PR) 2 0.00% 2 0.00% 162º Monte Alegre (PA) 1 0.00% 1 0.00% 16,918,693 100.00% 15,228,221 1,690,472 100.00% 100.00%

