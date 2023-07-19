Rapper Lil Yachty Releases Exclusive NOCTA Glide ‘University of Kentucky’ Colorway

Title: Lil Yachty Releases New “University of Kentucky” Colorway for NOCTA Glide Shoes

Subtitle: Drake’s NOCTA collaboration expands as rapper Lil Yachty unveils exclusive Kentucky Wildcats-themed sneakers

Canadian rapper and entrepreneur Drake, known for his collaboration with Nike on the NOCTA line, has once again made headlines with the release of the new NOCTA Glide series. Following the recent announcement of the NOCTA x Nike Tech Fleece collection, rapper Lil Yachty has now introduced the latest colorway dubbed "University of Kentucky."

Drake, a loyal fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats, drew inspiration from the team’s iconic blue and white colors for this latest sneaker release. The shoe, made from breathable mesh material, appears to be designed as an exclusive colorway for the players themselves, featuring the prominent Wildcats logo on the side, effectively highlighting its affiliation. The word “NOCTA” is also displayed on the back of the shoe, further emphasizing its connection to Drake’s highly sought-after collaboration.

With regards to pricing, the Nike NOCTA Glide “University of Kentucky” will be retailing at $160. While information about the shoe’s official release date and availability is yet to be disclosed, interested consumers and fans are urged to stay tuned for further updates and follow-up reports.

The NOCTA collaboration between Drake and Nike has gained significant traction from both sneaker enthusiasts and music lovers worldwide. The partnership further solidifies the rapper’s influence in the fashion and sports industries. Drake’s continuous innovative releases and collaborations not only appeal to fans but also serve as a testament to his keen eye for style and design.

As anticipation builds around each NOCTA collection drop, sneakerheads and Drake enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to add these limited edition kicks to their personal collections. With Lil Yachty now adding his touch to the line, the NOCTA brand is expanding its reach and continuing its successful momentum.

For the latest news and updates on the release of the NOCTA Glide “University of Kentucky” colorway, readers are encouraged to stay tuned and remain attentive to follow-up reports.

