Rapper Magoo, Half of Timbaland & Magoo Duo, Dies at 50

Rapper Magoo, renowned for his contribution to the hip-hop duo Timbaland & Magoo and their hit song “Up Jumps da Boogie,” featuring Aaliyah and Missy Elliott, has passed away at the age of 50. Magoo, considered a pioneer of the Virginia rap scene in the 1990s and early 2000s, died over the weekend in Williamsburg, Virginia. The cause of his death is still under investigation.

According to Magoo’s wife, Meco Barcliff, he had no known health issues apart from asthma but had been feeling unwell throughout the week. His close friend Larry “Larry Live” Lyons, who was also part of the rap group Surrounded by Idiots (SBI) with Magoo, Pharrell Williams, and Timbaland, shared a statement from Magoo’s family expressing their grief and asking for understanding and respect during this time.

Magoo, born Melvin Barcliff, developed a passion for hip-hop at an early age. Growing up in southern Virginia, where the rap scene was relatively limited, he connected with fellow aspiring artists such as Timbaland, Pharrell, and Missy Elliott. In the early ’90s, he co-founded Surrounded by Idiots (SBI) and later teamed up with Timbaland as a duo. They released three albums on the Blackground label, with 1997’s “Welcome to Our World” being their most successful, achieving platinum certification by the RIAA. Magoo’s breakout hit, “Up Jumps da Boogie,” elevated him to global recognition, spending 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reaching number 12.

Tributes from Magoo’s collaborators and admirers poured in following the news of his passing. Timbaland, his long-time partner, posted on Instagram, “This one hits different. Long live Melvin aka magoo!!! Tim and Magoo forever. Rest easy my king.” Missy Elliott, reflecting on their first meeting, remembered Magoo’s nickname for her, “Misdemeanor,” and said, “it’s a crime to have so many talents.” Rapper Ginuwine also mourned the loss, describing Magoo as someone who always pushed him.

Magoo is survived by his wife, stepdaughter Detrice “Pawtt” Bickham, his aunt and uncle who raised him, Magdaline and Hiawatha Brown, and his two sisters, Portia Brown and Lynette Hawks.

The hip-hop community and fans worldwide mourn the loss of Magoo, who leaves behind a lasting musical legacy.

