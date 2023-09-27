Rapper Nashawn Breedlove, Known for Battle Against Eminem in “8 Mile,” Dies at 46

Rapper Nashawn Breedlove, famous for his appearance in a rap battle against Eminem in the film “8 Mile,” has passed away at the age of 46, according to his mother. Patricia Breedlove confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook post on Tuesday. She described her son as an extraordinary man, highlighting his talent as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. The cause of his death remains unclear. Following the announcement, several music industry figures paid tribute to Breedlove, including rapper Mickey Factz, who praised him for his tenacity and aggressiveness. The news of Breedlove’s untimely death has left a great void in the lives of those who knew and admired him.

