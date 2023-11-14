Rare Chinese Coin Special Auction Scheduled for November 28th, 2023 #82

Rare Coin Special Auction to be Held in Beijing on November 28th

Beijing, China – The highly anticipated Coin Special auction is set to take place on November 28th, featuring a total of 1,062 items. The auction will be held at 14:30 local time and will include a variety of rare Chinese coins.

Highlights of the auction include the Mint’s seven coins and two cents, Beiyang’s seven coins and two cents from the 34th year of Guangxu’s reign, Jiangnan Jiachen’s seven coins and two cents, Hubei Shuanglong’s one and two small characters, and many more.

Notable items up for auction include a one yuan made in Beiyang in the 24th year of Guangxu’s reign, estimated at 300 euros, as well as a Mint seven cents and two cents estimated at a whopping 10,000 euros.

Other items include coins from various provinces and historical periods, with estimated values ranging from 100 to 15,000 euros. Some of the most notable items include a Qing Dynasty Silver Coin and a commemorative coin from the Republic of China.

In addition to the Chinese coins, the auction will also feature rare coins from other countries, including a Maximus gold coin from 335-388 BC and several Italian coins.

The event is expected to attract collectors and investors from around the world, eager to acquire these rare and valuable coins.

