Universal Park Osaka recently held a special display event, the theme is from the classic anime “Full Time Hunter” and “Sailor Moon”, it sounds like there is something wrong? That’s right, there may be fans who don’t know. In fact, the authors of these two masterpieces are a couple of cartoonists. The official illustration shows the illustration color paper drawn by the two of them. Let’s open our eyes together.

•Fujian Yibo has recently been “diligently” updating the original manuscript, and has regained heated discussions, which has also relatively alleviated the “resentment” of many fans for his delay. Looking at it, the painting skills accumulated over the years are still there, and his wife is Naoko Takeuchi, the author of “Sailor Moon”, and it is rare for the two to be in the same frame.

• Fans were amazed and said that it is really rare to see them. The couple’s painting skills are still strong, and it is even speculated that the two will also appear at the exhibition, so stay tuned.

