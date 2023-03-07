Ingredients

For the mass:

– 500 g harina leudante

– 350 g wholemeal flour

– 50 g powdered sugar

– 50 g common sugar

– 1 tsp. baking powder or 10 g fresh

– 420 g plain yogurt

– 125 cc olive or sunflower oil

– 1 tbsp. vanilla

– 1 pinch of salt

For the filling:

– 300 g frozen raspberries

– 100 g powdered sugar

For the cover:

– honey or icing (confectioner’s sugar + lemon)

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 180° C. Put the flours and sugar in a large bowl and mix. In the center add the essence of vanilla, yeast, yogurt and oil and integrate until the dough is formed.

Stretch the dough between two sheets of parchment paper to form a 20 cm x 35 cm rectangle. Remove the top layer of paper, cover the dough with frozen raspberries or any other berries you have, and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Roll the dough tightly, helping with the paper, to enclose the fruits and then cut into rolls, between 7 and 8 equal parts. Place the rolls in a 24 cm round roasting pan on greased parchment paper.

Let rise for 10 minutes until they grow in volume and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until golden. Brush hot with honey or glaze and serve.



