In recent years, Raúl Castro, a historic lyricist and director of La Falta y Resto, had to face very adverse situations from which he always emerged stronger. Very “goat” matches that he was able to win, using the soccer jargon that he likes so much.

After suffering a heart attack in 2016 for which his life “stopped” for 19 minutes, he was resurrected and went for more. A couple of years later, she revolutionized the Uruguayan Carnival together with her beloved murga, by creating an equal choir between men and women. That audacity cost him dearly: the following year, the other founder of the Falta, Hugo Brocos, did not lend his signature so that the murga could register in the official carnival competition. Lack and Rest was left without a stage for several seasons and chose to build his own circuit.

Then came the pandemic, the retraction and the loss of Natalia Sendra, his partner and artist from Córdoba with whom he raised his two youngest children. But his unwavering optimism and the desire to continue singing and counting made him continue to reinvent himself. And now she arrives in Argentina and Córdoba with another project, a “soloist but well accompanied” format.

“What you say is good,” replies “el Flaco” when this journalist suggests that definition. “Just last night we got together to celebrate that everything went well,” the artist vents about the festivities after the eight-performance run at the mythical Zitarrosa venue in Montevideo of the show Tintabrava and the murguero bandonin which he reviews 50 years of lyrics and music together with a large selection of Uruguayan musicians, including some historical members of the Falta, such as Orlando “Mono” da Costa.

a life in songs

“There are five decades of themes and lyrics that have remained in the popular songbook,” explains Castro about pieces that in many cases were set to music and also sung by Jaime Ross, Rubén Rada, Jorge “Choncho” Lazaroff and Eduardo Mateo. A huge slice of Uruguayan music history.

“When one analyzes them, many subjects seem that they were written yesterday or today. It is also said in another way, because it is no longer the traditional murga format, but a fusion of the murga and the tango. And in the middle I tell the anecdote, which serves to basting. It is old wine in new wineskins ”, he sums up enthusiastically.

The Argentine tour will begin this Thursday the 16th in Rosario and the second stop will be on Friday the 17th in Córdoba, no less than at the Teatro Real (San Jerónimo 66, anticipated at autoentrada.com). Then it will continue through San Juan, through Mendoza, through Río Cuarto (on Monday the 20th within the Otoño Polifónico Festival), through La Plata, and the closing will be in Buenos Aires.

a minstrel allowed

Although Castro had already published a solo album in 2015, also titled Tintabrava in which he included Natalia, a song dedicated to his partner from Córdoba, and in which he began to outline this half tango side, had never been presented in this format live. Will she feel now that the time has come to give way to that minstrel that she always carried inside?

“Now I had to play ‘centrojá’ and in the Foul I played left winger: I would lie on the side, they would pass it to me and I would do my thing. Here I have to be in the middle, go out and cut and play. I feel all the responsibility and also the pride. I could afford it and the best thing is that he is coming out divine ”, he replies.

–What did it take to get you off with this show? The Carnival is ending and it is another year that they did not come out with the Lack. How did you face it?

–A decision of this type does not come from a single fact. There were several situations that led to what happened next. Fate is also marking the path for you, although that path is also changing as one travels it. At one point, Red Smurf invited me to do a duet for a show we were running last year. At that time, he came to my house every Wednesday and made me sing. me alone I was always used to singing in the murga or at most in a quartet. Never as it happened. What was a performance ended up being a whole year of shows. After that he went to work with his murga, La Gran Muñeca, and I stayed regulating. And now, Castro? Shall we return to the Lack or continue this little path?

–So did you get bit by the bug?

–In one of those meetings with some lifelong friends, they harangued me: “’Flaco’, you have to put on a show by yourself and tell all those anecdotes that you tell us here about how you made the songs and then sing them”. At first I didn’t give them much ball, I thought it was just their handle. She told them that she had always bet on the collective, she was not going to be able to. Until two of them came and told me they were going to produce the show for me. “I chose the musicians, we got the venue, the producer, the sponsors, everything”, they threw me. How was I going to tell them no?

Tintabrava, an “alter ego” in the third person

–The big question that surely in Uruguay is “vox populi” but not so much here: how did the nickname of Tintabrava come about?

–As I tell the public in the show, now I tell it here. You will have come to listen to this murguista turned into a poet by the rule of circumstances, because there was no other who wrote. This murguero was baptized by a drunk in a bowling alley, a year that the murga in which he wrote, La Falta y Resto, the soldiers crossed out 90% of the lyrics. All the pages of the notebook, censored. In that climate of wake, “the Milonga” said: “What do you want, Flaco, if you walk with the brava ink”. Although there are some who say that he was born in a rehearsal for the Assailants with a Patent in the 50s, when the murguista was very jug and stole the lyrics of the farewell to take it to the murga in his neighborhood. And so the songs and anecdotes are happening for each of the decades. In short, I gave myself permission to tell the story of Tintabrava from the stage.

–Just like in the book (Tintabrava: The man who wanted to make the world sing), there is a permanent dialogue with your “alter ego” Tintabrava. How is that back and forth?

-Like a game. It is Tintabrava who allows himself things that “el Flaco” Castro would never allow himself. And they forgive him things that “Skinny” would not forgive. But, they also put an eye on it. Let’s see what Tintabrava is doing? Is he betraying himself? They are 50 years writing. Let’s see where he fails?

–It’s like testing yourself all the time…

-Exact. As an exercise in artistic growth. Because one lies a little. One of my sons, Pedro, who is 19, told me: “Dad, the show is remarkable. I knew all the anecdotes, but in some you exaggerated a bit. And, well, you have to give it color too, right? In this case, it sounds like brown river water. I’m telling you right away: it sounds like that brown water, a tango murga.

–You said that it had been quite a challenge to sing alone. How was that first moment?

–It is one of the greatest pride I have. And I’m going to tell you an intimacy. When we did a presentation of the show for some friends and the press, he was deaf in both ears. He wasn’t listening to anything. He only guided me a little through the double bass. And he didn’t want to tell anyone so as not to make them nervous. I sang four songs deaf. It was totally psychosomatic. He was shit. It was the most difficult penalty of my life. Luckily I hit him hard against the post and it was a goal. Then I grabbed his hand. Every applause, every congratulations, every cry, every laugh… Gives you the strength to go ahead.

–Now you are risking a long tour of Argentina, where you have always been (and were) very loved. How do you see that brotherly relationship that is also strained at times?

–It is that I have a lot of faith in the aesthetic criteria of Argentines. There is a very nice mutual admiration. We say “let’s go up” and you are already up (laughs). There are chicanas, obviously. But I think the perception of the Uruguayan with respect to the Argentine has changed. It’s for a long talk. Likewise, it is not a problem which side of the river we live on, but rather the things we do.

To see

Raúl Castro presents “Tintabrava y el bandón murguero” together with a selection of Uruguayan musicians. Friday, March 17 at 9:00 p.m. at the Teatro Real (San Jerónimo 66). Advance tickets from $4,400 at autoentrada.com and ticket offices in the hall.

