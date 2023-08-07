Raúl Noro, journalist and husband of Milagro Sala, died

He journalist Raúl Norohusband of the social leader Milagro Sala, passed away this Sunday August 6th at night at 80 years product of cancer that complicated his health in recent months.

Noro was rushed to hospital in the Lavalle sanatorium, in the Jujuy capital, due to a “table of tachycardia” that worsened his state of health while he was completing his home hospitalization at the home of the Cuyaya neighborhood, where he lived together with Milagro Sala, who is under house arrest, they informed the agency telam sources close to the family.

Milagro Sala and Raúl Noro.

The journalist was also involved in one of the cases for which the Tupac Amaru leader was convicted. In the case known asVilleros Kids”, Noro was sentenced to three years of suspended execution while Milagro Sala was given 13 years in prison.

In January of this year, Milagro Sala had also lost her son Sergio Chorolque Sala. At the age of 37, he passed away from “sudden cardiac death“.

Who was Raúl Noro?

The journalist had an extensive professional career, he was a correspondent for the newspaper La Gaceta and news, worked in various local media and also wrote a book in 2014.

“The truth of reality and the reality of truth” was the work he presented at the National University of Jujuy in 2014, based on a compilation of articles, “with the aim of bringing complex concepts of philosophy and phenomenology closer to the general public” and appealing “to the resources and journalistic profession” , described.

Raúl Noro passed away at the age of 80.

In addition, he was an active member of the Humanist Party and was linked to the humanist movement.

Recently, in a public hearing of the Public Defender’s Office that was held in Jujuy, Milagro Sala expressed her concerns about her husbandwho was going through a complicated state of health: “I want to be strong for him who gave me great happiness in my life”.

Condolences to Milagro Sala for the death of Raúl Noro

Since the organization of the Tupac Amaruled by Milagro Sala, stated: “We report that Raúl Noro, life partner of Milagro Sala, who had been undergoing a prolonged illness, has passed away. The partner Raúl journalist, poet, humanist militant and tupaquero; We will always remember him with love and joy. Hugs to Milagro, family and friends.”

For his part, the national senator Oscar Parrilli He stated on Twitter: “In view of the death of his life and fighting partner, the journalist Raúl Noro, minutes ago in Jujuy after a severe illness, Oscar Parrilli extends his accompaniment and affection to Milagro Sala, family and colleagues. Rest in peace !”.

The Vice Presidential Candidate Agustín Rossi commented: “I regret the death of Raúl Noro, who was the partner of Milagro Sala. A big hug for her and for all her family and colleagues.”

While Luis D’Elia He said: “It is with great pain that we receive the news of the death of Rail Noro, husband of Milagro Sala. How much more will that family have to suffer until they find peace and freedom. #BastaMalditoDictador”.

ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

