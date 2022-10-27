Home Entertainment RAVI will enter training on the 27th, so social service personnel will replace the service jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 27, according to Korean media reports, artist RAVI will enter the training center on the 27th and replace his military service with social service personnel.

Kim Won-sik

According to sources, the 29-year-old singer RAVI will fulfill his national defense obligations. He will enter the training center on the 27th and receive a four-week basic military training. The agency said that RAVI plans not to arrange any activities, and it will be carried out quietly. Combined with the needs of epidemic prevention and control, the place and time of enlistment will be carried out in a non-public form.

It is reported that on the 7th of this month, RAVI wrote on his SNS, “Due to health reasons, I will perform my national defense duties as a social service officer, and I will return safely.” After saying goodbye to the fans, fans Also messaged to wait.

RAVI debuted with the group “VIXX” in 2012, and has been loved by fans with many hit songs such as “Chained Up”, “Dynamite” and “Peach Garden”. After that, RAVI established the hip-hop brand “GROOVL1N” and carried out activities, and gained high popularity by appearing in the fourth season of KBS-2TV’s “Two Days and One Night”.

