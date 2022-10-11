Entertainment China News September 29,Ray-Banhand in handGreater China brand spokesperson Liu YuxinCo-create the Ray-Ban Liu Yuxin cooperation series, and start pre-sale from September 29, 2022. Ray-Ban and Liu Yuxin have never stopped exploring their inner steps, paying tribute to Ray-Ban’s classic style and innovative ideas with an innate attitude, four unique inspirational creations, full of trendy interest, bold styles, colors and belts. There is a strong impact design combination. Always appear in a sassy manner, showing freedom and fearlessness, from classic to trendy and diverse, “eyes” are fixed and moving, shining, expressing the true nature of Xin freely!





Ray-Ban Greater China brand spokesperson Liu Yuxin wears Asian custom sunglasses RB4391D

The Ray-Ban Liu Yuxin collaboration series, as an indispensable highlight of trendy items, always shows its unique personality. Blessed with attitude, the classics are refreshed. The cooperation series includes eight customized Asian sunglasses RB4391D, Ray-Ban party sunglasses RB3016F, Ray-Ban pilot optical glasses RX6489 and Asian customized optical glasses RX4379VD. Turning inspiration into the epitome of style, spreading freely from the temples, the full-featured color combination is the collision of popular and classic, and it is also the expression of Liu Yuxin’s trendy attitude. The unique limited-edition cooperation series gift box incorporates Liu Yuxin’s creative inspiration and true colors. The exclusive “Xin blue” and Ray-Ban’s classic black are intertwined to form a unique graffiti pattern. The “Xin” logo gives the mirror box and mirror bag new vitality and stimulates the freedom of imagination. To express, the specially designed “X” mirror chain adds trendy details to the overall collocation and is more agile. Liu Yuxin stands in the vision of inspiration to show you the influx of passion of the trend, integrates the true character of Xin, pursues the true personality, and swayes the true attitude freely.





Ray-Ban Liu Yuxin Cooperation Series

Ray-Ban Asian Custom Sunglasses RB4391D

The cooperation between Ray-Ban and Liu Yuxin brings a new interpretation of classic styles, creating a real focus of attention and leading the fashion trend. The light and unrestrained shape is suitable for fearless fashionistas to express their true self, with new yellow and dark gray translucent washed lenses for a more expressive look and a chic edgy aesthetic, whether you are after bright colors or cool Sa’s style, this sunglasses can meet your fashion taste.

Ray-Ban Liu Yuxin Cooperation Series

Ray-Ban Party Master Sunglasses RB3016F

Ray-Ban Party Master Sunglasses are true classics that never go out of style, always “on the line”. Inspired by the style of the 1950s, it debuts with a sassy attitude, breaking the sense of rules, adding a playful touch to the retro style, rejecting dullness, creating a comfortable and lazy atmosphere, and always expressing my true personality. The combination of beautiful detailing on the temples of the entire frame and new colorways creates a retro look that keeps pace with today’s trends.

Ray-Ban Liu Yuxin Cooperation Series

Ray-Ban Aviator Optics RX6489

Ray-Ban aviator optics infiltrate classic into every detail, ultra-fine metal frame outlines Ray-Ban’s true color dynamics, and the light temple shape highlights a calm and fashionable attitude. Eye-catching angles and stylish metallic silhouettes give these trend-setting glasses a wise and brave charm. The cool technology is full of detached nature and temperament, and the simple and neat modern style can easily control all occasions.





Ray-Ban Liu Yuxin Cooperation Series

Ray-Ban Asia Custom Optical Mirror RX4379VD

The new Ray-Ban optical mirror RX4379VD injects fashionable style into the classics, which is simple, chic, cool and stylish. A variety of colors and glossy textures are available for a comfortable and lightweight wearing experience. This design is specially designed for Asian faces, and it is free to travel without fear of challenges. The bold outline design breaks free from constraints, and can be instantly transformed into a fashionable weapon when matched with one’s heart, providing inspiration and vitality for every trend lover.

The new Ray-Ban Liu Yuxin cooperation series will be available for pre-sale at the Ray-Ban official mini-program in China and the official flagship store of Ray-Ban on Tmall simultaneously. The cooperation series gift box is limited in supply, on a first-come-first-served basis.

