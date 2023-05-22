Home » Ray Stevenson, actor who worked on the Roma series and the Thor saga, has died
Ray Stevenson, actor who worked on the Roma series and the Thor saga, has died

the irish actor Ray Stevenson died at 58 years old for reasons that have not yet been disclosed. The British actor made his debut in the 90s, but it was in 2004 that his career changed forever when he landed one of the leading roles in ‘Roma’, the excellent HBO series.

Barely a year later he began to give life to Titus Pullo in ‘Rome’ and then he focused for several years on the big screen -although in 2012 he also participated in season 7 of ‘Dexter’-, reported the specialized film site, espinof.com. Of course, it was a pity that ‘Punisher 2: War zone’ did not have the success it deserved, which led us to never see that version of Frank Castle.

At Marvel they called it to play Volstagg in ‘Thor‘, ‘Thor: The Dark World‘ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. In addition, we could also see him in such popular titles as ‘The Book of Eli’, ‘GI Joe: Revenge’, ‘Divergent’ or the recent ‘RRR’. Stevenson leaves several titles pending posthumous release, among which ‘Ahsoka’ stands out, the long-awaited series within the universe Star Wars.


