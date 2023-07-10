Home » Raymond Arrieta Reveals Surprising Water Polo Past and Provokes Laughter with Chocolate Mishap
Raymond Arrieta Reveals Surprising Water Polo Past and Provokes Laughter with Chocolate Mishap

Raymond Arrieta Reveals Surprising Water Polo Past and Provokes Laughter with Chocolate Mishap

Title: Entertainer Raymond Arrieta Reveals His Water Polo Past, Congratulates Puerto Rican Team

Subtitle: Arrieta’s Hilarious Mishap on Telemundo Show

The talented entertainer Raymond Arrieta recently surprised his followers with a little-known fact about his life. Over the weekend, Arrieta shared that during his teenage years, between the ages of 14 and 16, he was an avid water polo player for the Phi Eta Mu team.

Reflecting on his water polo days, Arrieta proudly mentioned that his team became Puerto Rico champions for three consecutive years. Although the competition was tough, Arrieta recalled a memorable game in Mayagüez where he managed to score three goals. Referencing the team’s ambition, he revealed that Puerto Rico dreamt of defeating Cuba, a formidable opponent they considered distant but not impossible.

Arrieta also took the opportunity to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the Puerto Rican team participating in the Central American Games. Recognizing the immense dedication and sacrifice required to achieve their dreams, Arrieta praised the young athletes for their relentless determination. He expressed his deep respect for their accomplishment and humorously added, “I take off my hat for not taking off my bathing suit.”

In a different setting, during an episode of the Día a Día program on Telemundo, Arrieta couldn’t resist his mischievous side. The show aimed to educate viewers about the proper way to taste chocolate on World Cocoa Day. However, Arrieta’s impulsive actions caused laughter among his co-workers and the audience.

As a chocolate specialist explained the step-by-step process of savoring chocolate, Arrieta amusingly deviated from the instructions. Unable to resist the temptation, he promptly devoured the piece of chocolate intended for demonstration. The timing of his action left his colleague Gil Marie López, who was also participating in the segment, in fits of laughter.

“The first step is to smell the chocolate,” the spokesperson for Cacao 360 began to explain, but Arrieta had already taken a bite. With a mischievous smile, Arrieta confessed, “I already ate it.” The chocolate expert then joined in the laughter, humorously reminding Arrieta to follow the process step by step.

Arrieta continues to entertain audiences both on television and through his unexpected surprises, further cementing his position as one of Puerto Rico’s beloved entertainers.

