Raymond Arrieta’s Hilarious Chocolate Mishap on Live TV

Title: Television Presenter Raymond Arrieta Makes Hilarious Blunder During Live Chocolate Tasting Segment

Subtitle: Arrieta’s comical mishap leaves co-workers in stitches on Día a Día program

Puerto Rico, July 7, 2022 – Raymond Arrieta, a beloved Puerto Rican television presenter and comedian, provided some laughter for his co-workers during a recent dynamic on the Telemundo program Día a Día. The incident occurred during a segment aimed at educating viewers on the proper way to taste chocolate, as part of the celebration of World Cocoa Day.

The hilarious moment unfolded when the invited specialist began explaining the step-by-step instructions for tasting chocolate. However, Arrieta’s willpower faltered, and he couldn’t resist the temptation, promptly devouring his piece of chocolate. This unexpected move caused his colleague, Gil Marie López, and the rest of the segment’s participants to burst into laughter.

“The first step is to smell the chocolate,” explained the spokesperson for Cacao 360. Unfortunately, Arrieta had already eaten his piece, leading to a lighthearted exchange between him and the expert. “But, Raymond, it’s step-by-step… that’s not how it’s done,” the expert added, playfully scolding Arrieta.

The incident even caught the attention of Puerto Rican host and singer Dagmar Rivera, who jokingly commented on Instagram about Arrieta’s love for dark chocolate. She humorously said, “He doesn’t eat sweets or dessert, he eats dark chocolate, and when he saw it, it was ‘fuaaaa!'”

World Cocoa Day, celebrated annually on July 7, pays homage to the properties and benefits of this delectable fruit, which is widely used in making exotic dishes and sumptuous sweets.

In other news, Arrieta recently completed his fifteenth “Da Vida” walk, an event aimed at raising funds for the Cancer Hospital. The Puerto Rican presenter revealed that this year’s walk managed to raise an impressive $1.7 million, with a grand total of $1,765,303.91.

The walk began in Ponce on May 31 and concluded in San Juan on June 5. Throughout the journey, Arrieta was accompanied by his dedicated team and renowned singer Luis Fonsi. The emotional finale took place at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Hato Rey, where Arrieta tearfully expressed his gratitude to the supportive crowd.

Arrieta dedicated this year’s walk to his former co-workers, Pedro Alicea and Miguel Pol, who tragically lost their battles with cancer. Reflecting on the journey, Arrieta acknowledged the immense emotional weight of the walk, with encounters ranging from tears of grief to celebrations of survival.

As this chapter of Arrieta’s charity walks comes to a close, he remains determined to continue aiding the Cancer Hospital in other ways, vowing to find alternative means of support.

Arrieta’s commitment, along with the unwavering support of his team and the generosity of the Puerto Rican people, showcases the power of community and compassion in making a positive impact in the fight against cancer.

