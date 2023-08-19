RBD Returns to Music with New Song ‘Cerquita De Ti’ PRIOR to ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’ Tour

RBD Makes Comeback with Release of New Song “Cerquita De Ti”

The highly-anticipated return of Latin pop band RBD has finally come to fruition with the release of their latest song “Cerquita De Ti”. After 15 years away from the stage, Maite Perroni, Dulce María, Anahi, Christian Chávez, and Christopher Uckermann have joined forces once again to bring music to their devoted fans. The new single, which showcases the evolution and growth of the band members as artists and composers, is now available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and other music streaming platforms.

Behind the scenes, “Cerquita De Ti” was produced by Manu Lara and written by Lara, Pambo, Nicole Horts, Ben Aler, and Uckermann. Fans can expect to enjoy the iconic Latin pop sound of RBD with a touch of modern influences.

Excitement is brewing as the band is set to kick off their “Soy Rebelde Tour” in El Paso, Texas on Friday, August 25. From there, they will make stops in several cities in the United States including Houston, New York City, Fairfax, Greensboro, and Chicago. International fans can also look forward to performances in Medellin, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Monterrey, and Mexico City. The tour is set to culminate with a highly-anticipated show at the Azteca Stadium on December 21.

The announcement of RBD’s comeback has sparked immense joy among their fanbase, leading to a rush for tickets for their upcoming shows. The band originally rose to fame with the success of the Mexican telenovela “Rebelde” in 2004. The show was an adaptation of the Argentine telenovela “Rebelde Way” that premiered in 2002.

With the release of “Cerquita De Ti” and the upcoming tour, RBD is set to make a triumphant return to the music scene, bringing their beloved Latin pop sound to fans all over the world once again.

