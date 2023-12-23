RBD Says Farewell at Azteca Stadium: Alfonso Herrera’s Emotional Message and Fans’ Reactions

RBD Says Farewell to the Stage at Azteca Stadium

On December 21, RBD bid farewell to the stage with a concert at the Azteca Stadium, marking the end of an era for the beloved group. After 15 years, the group finally had the opportunity to say goodbye in their home country, fulfilling the dreams of an entire generation of fans.

The only absence throughout the tour was Alfonso Herrera, who played Miguel Arango in ‘Rebelde’. Despite his absence, Herrera sent an emotional message to his former bandmates on Twitter, along with a photograph of them hugging on stage for the last time. The message has already garnered almost a million impressions on social networks and has sparked a reaction from RBD fans.

While some fans expressed their disappointment at not seeing Herrera on stage, others criticized him for not being part of the final tour. However, there were also messages of love and support for Herrera, with fans expressing their understanding of his decision and their continued admiration for the entire group.

When asked about Herrera’s absence, Pedro Damián, a special guest at RBD’s last concert, stated that he respected Herrera’s decision and understood that it was a personal choice that affected his career. Christian Chávez also declared his exhaustion at the constant questions about Herrera, emphasizing the group’s respect for his decision.

RBD’s farewell concert at the Azteca Stadium was a bittersweet moment for fans, as they bid adieu to the iconic group. While Herrera’s absence was felt, the remaining band members brought joy to their fans and left a lasting impression on the crowd.