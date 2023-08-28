RBD’s Epic Return: Intimate Moments, Surprises, and Memorable Accidents at their Texas Concert after 15 Years

RBD 15 Years Later: Curiosities, Accidents, Intimacies and More About Their First Concert in Texas

The highly anticipated return of RBD to the stage, after 15 years of separation, has finally happened. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher Uckermann delighted fans once again in their Soy Rebelde Tour, which kicked off in El Paso, Texas, last Friday, August 25. The reunion has made international headlines and fans couldn’t be happier to see their favorite group back together.

While glimpses of the concert have been shared on social media, there were many behind-the-scenes moments that went unnoticed by most. The speeches given by each of the five members before their solos, a minor accident that occurred, and the presence of family and friends who were mingling with fans in the front rows were just some of the hidden details captured by cameras.

In a heartfelt tribute to the LGBT+ community, Anahí and Christian Chávez made sure to express their gratitude for the support they have received throughout their careers. The duo performed the song “Libertad,” which has become an anthem of diversity in Mexico. Notably, Chávez’s microphone was personalized with the gay flag, a gesture that fans applauded on social media. Anahí also wore a bandana with the LGBT+ flag, showcasing her strong support for the community.

During performances of their hit songs like “Ser O Parecer,” “Enséñame,” and “Otro Día que va,” the singers recreated iconic actions and poses from 15 years ago. Fans couldn’t help but make comparisons and create viral edits highlighting the similarities.

Unfortunately, the start of the Soy Rebelde Tour wasn’t without a small setback. Anahí accidentally dropped her microphone shortly after starting a women’s solo segment. However, Dulce María quickly came to her rescue, picking up the microphone from the ground, allowing them to continue their performance seamlessly.

Christian Chávez took advantage of the viral moment to deliver an emotional message criticizing the anti-LGBT+ policies of Governor Greg Abbott in Texas. He urged unity and love among the community, emphasizing that no one can separate or silence them.

The return of RBD has been nothing short of a spectacular event, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the rest of the Soy Rebelde Tour has in store. With their incredible energy and the love they have received from fans and the LGBT+ community alike, this reunion promises to be a memorable and powerful celebration of music and unity.

